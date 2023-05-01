Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal's meta STB 556 loadouts for close and long range combat

The recent patch for Warzone 2 Season 3 includes a set of weapon rebalancing, which has led to significant changes in the list of effective guns. Regarding assault rifles (ARs), the latest seasonal patch has not only introduced nerfs to some of the most popular ARs like ISO Hemlock and TAQ-56 but has also significantly buffed guns like M13B and STB 556.

The STB 556, in particular, has been on the receiving end of several buffs, including increased damage to the head, lower torso, and legs, plus an improvement to the mid-range damage. As such, it can easily be considered one of the meta guns of the season and a favorite among the players due to its incredible versatility.

For those searching for good loadouts for the STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 3, expert stats analyst and YouTuber WhosImmortal have two powerful builds.

WhosImmortal's recommended STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3

WhosImmortal is among the most renowned YouTube content creators and streamers of the Warzone 2 player base. He regularly uploads videos on loadout recommendations, in-game stats analysis, updates, news, and more on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most recent uploads, the pro streamer showcased two loadouts of the STB 556, which was recently buffed to the meta-tier in Season 3. With its recent upgrades to performance, the STB 556 is now considered one of the most potent and versatile assault rifles players can use.

Two aspects of STB 556 that make the gun popular among operators are its extremely fast close to mid-range TTK and its very low recoil feedback, making it one of the easiest guns to play with. WhosImmortal has used these plus points of the weapon to construct two powerful loadouts: a close-to-mid range SMG-esque sniper support and a long-range beemer.

WhosImmortal's close to mid-range STB 556 loadout

Attachments and tuning for close-to-mid range STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The STB 556 is a slightly peculiar weapon in the assault rifle class. While most ARs are usually good for mid-to-long-range engagements, this one performs better in the close-to-mid ranges. Due to its swift 568ms SMG-tier close-range TTK and quick reaction stats, players can use this gun instead of an SMG or as a sniper support platform.

According to WhosImmortal, the attachments needed for an excellent close-to-mid-range sniper support loadout of STB 556 are as follows:

Barrel - 16.5" Bruen S901 Barrel

16.5" Bruen S901 Barrel Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb - FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip - Bruen Q900 Grip

This gun loadout is mainly geared toward getting a faster aim-down sight (ADS), movement, and sprint-to-fire speed, which are essential factors in close-to-mid-range gunfights.

WhosImmortal's long-range STB 556 loadout

Attachments and tuning for long-range STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The gun is suitable for short-range engagements, but its low recoil makes it an astoundingly good long-range beamer. Players will hardly have to put much effort into controlling the gun-kick while firing at an enemy at far-off distances.

WhosImmortal recommends players kit the STB 556 with the following attachments for a mighty long-range loadout:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel - 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine - 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

Being a long-range loadout, it is mainly equipped with attachments that improve the gun's bullet velocity and damage range.

These two are WhosImmortal's recommended loadouts for the STB 556 assault rifle in Warzone 2 Season 3.

