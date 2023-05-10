Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: New maps, game modes, Raid episode 3 and a lot more

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is now live. It brings tons of new content and gameplay updates to the title. The mid-season update comes with a brand new 6v6 map for the multiplayer mode. It also introduces three new game modes called Faceoff, Gunfight O.S.P, and Giant Infected to the title's playlist.
Alongside that, the latest Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 also released the new episode of Special Ops Raid mode. Episode 3 finally brings back Alex, one of the most favorite characters of the series, as a playable operator in the game.
As such, let's take a look at all the changes that have been brought about by the Season 3 Reloaded update mentioned in the official patch note.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes
GLOBAL
Season 03 Reloaded is here with the launch of the Warzone Ranked Play Beta, a brand new Atomgrad Raid episode, a new DMZ playspace, a new core Multiplayer map, and more! Keep reading to see all of the details and adjustments coming to this Season across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.
EVENTS
Season 03 Reloaded Camo Challenge
- Our seasonal event is a follow-up to the popular camo challenges we had in Season 02. Complete one weapon category challenge to unlock a new camouflage for every weapon in that category.
- Complete all ten to earn another new camo for every weapon category, plus a special Weapon Charm that shows you mastered the Reloaded Trophy Hunt.
The challenges for this event include:
- Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills
- Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills
- SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times
- Shotguns - Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills
- LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted
- Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills
- Sniper Rifles - Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills
- Handguns: Get 50 Operator Kills
- Launcher - Get 40 Operator Kills
Trophy Hunt Update
- We hope you enjoyed our Trophy Hunt event! While Players can no longer actively earn trophies/tokens, they can still spend them on rewards in the in-game Events tab.
MAPS
NEW MAP
Alboran Hatchery (6v6)
- A medium-sized core Map experience set on a remote facility in Spain
- Get all the intel in our dedicated map blog.
GENERAL
Calling Cards
- Improved the user experience while navigating through Calling Cards challenge menu
- See your favorites, tracked and owned items
- View calling cards from a specific game mode
- Preview Mastery cards from a specific season
GAMEPLAY
General
- A challenge to unlock the Cronen Squall’s Sakin ZX Grip has been added
- A challenge to unlock Underbarrel Drill Charge Attachments for the Kastov 762, STB 556, and TAQ-56 has been added
- Hybrid Optics no longer glint while in their low-magnification alt modes
- Tracer effects can now be applied through the Attachment Skin customization menu
Damage Feedback Visibility
- Cleared out center of red HUD overlay
- Reduced overall alpha of red HUD overlay
- Reduced saturation of vision set flash
- Reduced distortion amount
- Reduced handheld camera noise on bullet damage
Movement
- Camera movement while walking and sprinting has been reduced
- Weapon Raise delay following parachute landing decreased by 30%
- Initial Sliding acceleration increased by 6%
- The height threshold for single-handed Mantling has been increased, allowing for more aggressive traversal
WEAPONS
New Weapons
FTAC Siege: Handgun
- Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this machine pistol has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed. A trusted secondary for up-close engagements.
- Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 50 Hip Fire Operator kills with Handguns
GS Magna: Handgun
- This fully automatic .50 GS boasts enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.
- Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 30 Headshot Operator kills with the .50 GS
New Equipment
Throwing Star
- A compelling, high-skill alternative to the Throwing Knife, the Throwing Star demands more accuracy from its wielder. While less accurate hits will not result in a kill, this is more than compensated for in its ammo capacity and rapid deployment capabilities.
- Added an indicator for how to unlock the Throwing Star in the Loadouts tab
- Unlocked via in-game Challenge: 50 Operator kills with the Throwing Knife
Weapon Balancing
First Raise
- The delay between first equipping a Weapon and being able to fire it has been decreased across numerous Weapons.
Quick Raise and Quick Drop
- Quick Raise and Quick Drop speeds have been uniformly increased, allowing for more rapid deployment of equipment—which is further improved by Fast Hands.
Armor Damage
Maximum Armor Damage values have been added to all Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Light Machine Guns. These values will assist in slowing down close-range time-to-kill.
Minimum Armor Damage has been adjusted or added to several Weapons to increase their viability at longer ranges. See Weapon changes below for details:
» Handguns «
Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
P890
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
X12
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
X13 Auto
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Submachine Guns «
BAS-P
- ADS Speed increased
- Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased
- Maximum Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Mid-far Damage Range increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Damage increased
- Minimum Damage Range increased
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
Lachmann Sub
- Burst-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
Minibak
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
MX9
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Vaznev-9K
- Maximum Damage Range decreased
» Assault Rifles «
Chimera
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
ISO Hemlock
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Extremities Multipliers decreased
Kastov 545
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage Range decreased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Kastov 762
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Extremities Multipliers decreased
Kastov-74u
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Lachmann-556
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Mid Damage Range added
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
M16
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Cooldown time between bursts decreased
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
M4
- Semi-auto minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
M13B
- ADS Speed increased slightly
- Damage Ranges increased
- Hip Spread Accuracy increased slightly
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
TAQ-56
- Maximum Damage Range decreased
» Battle Rifles «
FTAC Recon
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
Lachmann-762
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
SO-14
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Maximum Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Shotguns «
Bryson 800
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Mid Damage increased
Bryson 890
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Mid Damage increased
Lockwood 300
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Light Machine Guns «
HCR 56
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
RAPP H
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
SAKIN MG38
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
ATTACHMENTS
» Ammunition «
Explosive
- Bullet Velocity decreased
.500 Snakeshot
- Tuning enabled
.300 Blackout (All Types)
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Laser «
Laser visibility decreased
Canted Vibro-Dot 7
- Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel
7mW Canted Laser
- Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel
» Magazine «
Fennec
Fennec Double Tap Mod
- Maximum Ammo Reserves increased
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Starting Ammo increased
STB 556
Single Tap Mod
- Cooldown time between shots decreased
The Magazine adjustments below apply to all Attachments depending on whether they are larger or smaller relative to a Weapon’s base Magazine capacity. These changes will mean, on average, larger capacity Magazines are considerably less punitive, and smaller capacity Magazines offer substantially more upside.
Large
- ADS Speed penalty decreased
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
Small
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Movement Speed benefits increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed benefit increased
» Muzzle «
Lockshot KT85
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased
- Vertical Recoil Control increased
» Optic «
Kazan-Holo
- Reticle visibility improved
» Stock «
FJX Imperium
FJX Lux-7
- Aim Walking Speed benefit increased
- Aiming Idle Stability penalty increased
- Sprint Speed benefit increased
RIB400
- Recoil Control benefit increased
- ADS Speed penalty increased
X12
XRK Pistol Stock
- Movement Speed penalities decreased
X13 Auto
XRK Bar Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
XRK Dynamic Precision Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
X13 Coachwhip Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
» Underbarrel «
Corvus Masterkey
- ADS Speed increased
- ADS Pellet Spread decreased
- Ammo Reserve increased
- Mid Damage Range increased slightly
KILLSTREAKS
Cluster Mine
- Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed multiple Attachments to be equipped to the same category, resulting in broken or non-functional Weapons
- Fixed an issue that prevented Death Effects from occurring in DMZ and Co-Op modes
- Fixed an issue with the FJX Imperium where its penetration level was lower than intended
- Fixed an issue with the SP-X 80 where its penetration level was lower than intended
- Fixed an issue with the XTEN Angel-40 Optic where its depth of field effect was not rendering properly
VEHICLES
ADJUSTMENTS
- Exiting a vehicle is now less likely to cause collisions with geometry
- The Heavy Chopper is better at recognizing when it’s in an unrecoverable place, and catches fire if stuck
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Missile Incoming’ warning would sometimes persist even after no missiles were incoming
- Fixed an issue allowing vehicles to crush Players to death while using a turret in rare instances
- Fixed an issue where the Armored Patrol Boat was not taking collision damage
- Fixed an issue where the RHIB was taking only small amounts of collision damage
- Fixed an issue where the Light Helo was taking excessive damage when landing
- Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge was able to kick friendly Players out of a vehicle
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from equipping and unequipping field upgrades in a vehicle
AUDIO
ADJUSTMENTS
- Improved clarity of Auto Ascender use sound
- Improved the mix of Precision Airstrike and Mortar Strike Killstreaks, particularly at a distanc
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where too much occlusion could happen on entities in the same room as the Player
UI/UX
Adjustments
- Added an indicator for how to unlock the Throwing Star in the loadouts tab
- Revised the Calling Card challenge screen to make progress tracking clearer and enable sorting and favoriting
- In the Camos menu, make it clear that Gold and Platinum need to be unlocked first before Polyatomic can be progressed
- Added indicator for how many skins are available when selecting an attachment
- In Loadout menus, display available loadouts as two rows on single page instead of a horizontal scroll
- Improved visual quality of score feed in Core Multiplayer Modes
- Added an indicator for when a Party 2XP event is active and the bonus is in effect
- Made various improvements to Gunfight UI in game
- Added Nation Flags Calling Cards
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue causing Players to incorrectly grab the awning when attempting to mantle through a window.
- Fixed an issue causing the camera to zoom into where a Player died while the player is being revived.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to swap to an invalid Weapon during Last Stand.
- Fixed an issue in Gunfight causing Players to appear muted while actively using Voice Chat
- Fixed an issue causing the message explaining how to obtain an Operator to be missing in the Operator Select menu.
- Fixed an issue affecting FJX Imperium Camo Mastery Challenge Rewards.
- Fixed an issue causing eliminated Players to be able to hold onto carried objects.
- Fixed an issue causing Score events to not appear while the Player is performing an execution.
PC
- Fixed a critical issue that would result in a hard crash for all AMD VEGA users.
- Fixed an issue for Players who only have a Steam account, by no longer granting Battle Pass CP rewards to a phantom Battle.net account.
SPECIAL OPS
ATOMGRAD RAID
Atomgrad Raid Episode 03 is now available!
- After tracking down Alex, Gaz breaks off to establish comms with Laswell and provide exfil. Now Price, Farah, and Alex must push deeper into the Soviet base, descending into a massive pit where they will navigate old train tunnels and electrically charged waters. With Hadir and the missing warhead still on the loose, every minute counts. Complete Raid Episode 03 to unlock Alex as an Operator.
COOPERATIVE
New Mission: Defender: Hafid Port is now available!
- Deploy to Hafid Port in Al Mazrah and take on the cartel’s new operation. It won’t be an easy task: Once you’ve eliminated their first line of defense, you’ll need to dig in and defend against multiple waves of increasingly challenging enemy forces.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where unlocked Operators incorrectly displayed as locked
- Fixed an issue where Players could use a Revive Pistol to revive Players though the floor
MULTIPLAYER
PLAYLIST
MODES
Faceoff
- First debuted in Modern Warfare 3, Faceoff has returned!
- 3v3 Kill Confirmed, Domination, Team Deathmatch on Gunfight maps
- Killstreaks and Field Upgrades disabled
Gunfight O.S.P. (On Site Procurement)
- Gunfight variant where players spawn in with fists and must collect their weapons from the walls and floor. Grab a quick pistol and push or go for a more powerful weapon before you engage!
Giant Infected
- The Infected mode you love on a Battle Map scale. More players, more infected, more fun! Infected players respawn with parachutes. When half the survivors have been wiped out a UAV sweep starts to help hunt the remaining players! Happy hunting!
GENERAL
- Players will no longer be awarded "One Shot One Kill" for earning kills with the Cranked bomb explosion
- Updated the Gunfight mode description to be more clear about win conditions
- Removed laser attachments from all Gunfight Loadouts
- Enabled an oxygen meter in Core Multiplayer
- Set enemy Players and the Overtime flag to always show preview outlines while the pre-match countdown is active in Gunfight
Private Matches
- Set the default Drop Zone rotation order to “Linear”
- Updated the "Spectating" option values to be more descriptive of what they represent
- Set the default round limit to 6 in Search and Destroy
- Set the default round limit to 6 for Gunfight
- Added Black Gold as a selectable Map
- Removed the "Care Package Drop Time" options for game modes that do not support Killstreaks
- Updated the score limit for Grind to be 60 points
- Added the FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall as selectable weapons in relevant options for One In the Chamber, Infected, and Gunfight
RANKED PLAY
Additional Features
Find A Party: Multiplayer Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match.
This feature includes the following preference filters:
- In-Game Communication Style: No Preference, Voice, Ping Only, and Text
- Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences: English (EN), French (FR), German (DE), Italian (IT), or Spanish (EU) (ES)
- Playstyle: Competitive has been pre-selected and will remain locked for Party Finder.
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where Players could not deploy the MGB while swimming underwater
- Fixed an issue where getting DDoSed while holding a Javelin would prevent lock on
- Fixed a small number of issues that prevented the Perk widget from updating properly in All or Nothing matches
- Fixed an issue with the Equipment base widget so that it correctly shows the recharge progress of Equipment if the “Restock” Perk is active in All or Nothing matches
- Fixed an issue with the Cranked timer not being given to Players who eliminate another Player with the "Survivor" Perk active
- Fixed an issue where invalid Camo references were being applied to weapons if the Player were to go on a winning streak in Gunfight
- Fixed an issue where Shock Sticks were being equipped as lethal Equipment in Gunfight
- Fixed an issue where the out of bounds timer could be reset
- Fixed unintended exploits on Pelayo’s Lighthouse and Himmelmatt Expo
PRIVATE MATCHES
- Fixed an issue where bots were not respawning if “Force Respawn” is toggled off
These are all the changes that have come to Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded patch.