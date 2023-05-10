All weapon and attachment changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive a long list of weapon and attachment adjustments in the Season 3 Reloaded patch. The update goes live on May 10, 2023, and will introduce various new playable content to refresh the palette for the entire player base. These changes are being deployed alongside the release of a few new weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have managed to garner a massive community. Activision implements such changes to create a balanced playing field for all players. It also removes overpowered metas that make the multiplayer and battle royale title stagnant.

Let us take a look at all the weapon and attachment changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded.

A complete list of all weapon and attachment changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The developers have to consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-death ratio, and player feedback before deploying any changes. The seasonal and mid-seasonal patches maintain a continuous flow of change in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This creates space for new playstyles and weapon builds due to the constant nerf and buff waves.

Players can check out all the gun and attachment changes below.

Handguns

Basilisk

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

P890

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

X12

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

X13 Auto

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Submachine Guns

BAS-P

Increased ADS Speed.

Decreased headshot damage multiplier.

Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage range.

Increased mid-far damage.

Increased mid-far damage range.

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Increased minimum damage.

Increased minimum damage range.

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

Lachmann Sub

Increased minimum armor damage in burst-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).

Minibak

Increased minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

MX9

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Vaznev-9K

Decreased maximum damage range.

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

ISO Hemlock

Decreased maximum damage.

Decreased mid-damage.

Decreased minimum damage.

Increased the lower torso multiplier.

Decreased the extremities multipliers.

Kastov 545

Decreased close-mid damage range

Decreased mid-damage range.

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Kastov 762

Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).

Decreased the extremities multipliers.

Kastov-74u

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Lachmann-556

Increased close-mid damage.

Increased the maximum damage range.

Added mid-damage range.

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).

Increased upper torso multiplier.

M16

Increased close-mid damage range.

Increased the maximum damage range.

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Decreased the cooldown time between bursts.

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

M4

Increased the minimum armor damage for semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

M13B

Increased ADS speed slightly.

Increased the damage ranges.

Increased hip spread accuracy slightly.

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

TAQ-56

Decreased the maximum damage range.

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).

Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

Lachmann-762

Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

SO-14

Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).

Increased the lower torso multiplier.

Increased the maximum damage.

Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

TAQ-V

Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Increased the minimum armor damage for semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Damage was increased for mid.

Bryson 890

Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Damage was increased for mid.

Lockwood 300

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Light Machine Guns

HCR 56

Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

RAPP H

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

SAKIN MG38

"First Raise" animation time was reduced.

Ammunition

Explosive

Decreased bullet velocity for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

.500 Snakeshot

Enabled tuning.

.300 Blackout (All Types)

Added maximum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Laser

Decreased laser visibility.

Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Underbarrel Core BP2 is now blocked.

7mW Canted Laser

Underbarrel Core BP2 is now blocked.

Magazine

Fennec Double Tap Mod

Increased maximum ammo reserves.

Added maximum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Decreased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).

Increased starting ammo.

STB 556 - Single Tap Mod

Decreased cooldown time between shots.

Large

Decreased ADS speed penalty.

Decreased movement speed penalties.

Small

Increased ADS speed benefit.

Increased movement speed benefits.

Increased sprint-to-fire speed benefit.

Muzzle

Lockshot KT85

Decreased horizontal recoil control.

Increased vertical recoil control.

Optic

Kazan-Holo

Improved the reticle visibility for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Stock

FJX Imperium - FJX Lux-7

Increased aim walking speed benefit.

Increased aiming idle stability penalty.

Increased the sprint speed benefit.

RIB400

Increased the recoil control benefit.

Increased ADS speed penalty.

X12 - XRK Pistol Stock

Decreased movement speed penalties.

X13 Auto

1) XRK Bar Stock

Decreased movement speed penalties.

2) XRK Dynamic Precision Stock

Decreased movement speed penalties.

3) X13 Coachwhip Stock

Decreased movement speed penalties.

Underbarrel

Corvus Masterkey

Increased ADS speed.

Decreased ADS pellet spread.

Increased ammo reserve.

Increased mid-damage range slightly.

The Season 3 Reloaded can have a major impact on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as there are various small changes. These changes can easily change the course of the titles and change the meta.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale.

