All weapon and attachment changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive a long list of weapon and attachment adjustments in the Season 3 Reloaded patch. The update goes live on May 10, 2023, and will introduce various new playable content to refresh the palette for the entire player base. These changes are being deployed alongside the release of a few new weapons.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have managed to garner a massive community. Activision implements such changes to create a balanced playing field for all players. It also removes overpowered metas that make the multiplayer and battle royale title stagnant.
Let us take a look at all the weapon and attachment changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded.
A complete list of all weapon and attachment changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded
The developers have to consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-death ratio, and player feedback before deploying any changes. The seasonal and mid-seasonal patches maintain a continuous flow of change in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This creates space for new playstyles and weapon builds due to the constant nerf and buff waves.
Players can check out all the gun and attachment changes below.
Handguns
Basilisk
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
P890
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
X12
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
X13 Auto
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Submachine Guns
BAS-P
- Increased ADS Speed.
- Decreased headshot damage multiplier.
- Increased maximum damage.
- Increased maximum damage range.
- Increased mid-far damage.
- Increased mid-far damage range.
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased minimum damage.
- Increased minimum damage range.
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
Lachmann Sub
- Increased minimum armor damage in burst-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).
Minibak
- Increased minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
MX9
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Vaznev-9K
- Decreased maximum damage range.
Assault Rifles
Chimera
- Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
ISO Hemlock
- Decreased maximum damage.
- Decreased mid-damage.
- Decreased minimum damage.
- Increased the lower torso multiplier.
- Decreased the extremities multipliers.
Kastov 545
- Decreased close-mid damage range
- Decreased mid-damage range.
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Kastov 762
- Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).
- Decreased the extremities multipliers.
Kastov-74u
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Lachmann-556
- Increased close-mid damage.
- Increased the maximum damage range.
- Added mid-damage range.
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Added minimum armor damage in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased upper torso multiplier.
M16
- Increased close-mid damage range.
- Increased the maximum damage range.
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Decreased the cooldown time between bursts.
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
M4
- Increased the minimum armor damage for semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
M13B
- Increased ADS speed slightly.
- Increased the damage ranges.
- Increased hip spread accuracy slightly.
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
TAQ-56
- Decreased the maximum damage range.
Battle Rifles
FTAC Recon
- Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
Lachmann-762
- Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
SO-14
- Increased minimum armor damage auto-fire mode (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased the lower torso multiplier.
- Increased the maximum damage.
- Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
TAQ-V
- Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased the minimum armor damage for semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0).
Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Damage was increased for mid.
Bryson 890
- Increased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Damage was increased for mid.
Lockwood 300
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Light Machine Guns
HCR 56
- Added minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
RAPP H
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
SAKIN MG38
- "First Raise" animation time was reduced.
Ammunition
Explosive
- Decreased bullet velocity for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
.500 Snakeshot
- Enabled tuning.
.300 Blackout (All Types)
- Added maximum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
Laser
- Decreased laser visibility.
Canted Vibro-Dot 7
- Underbarrel Core BP2 is now blocked.
7mW Canted Laser
- Underbarrel Core BP2 is now blocked.
Magazine
Fennec Double Tap Mod
- Increased maximum ammo reserves.
- Added maximum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Decreased the minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0).
- Increased starting ammo.
STB 556 - Single Tap Mod
- Decreased cooldown time between shots.
Large
- Decreased ADS speed penalty.
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
Small
- Increased ADS speed benefit.
- Increased movement speed benefits.
- Increased sprint-to-fire speed benefit.
Muzzle
Lockshot KT85
- Decreased horizontal recoil control.
- Increased vertical recoil control.
Optic
Kazan-Holo
- Improved the reticle visibility for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Stock
FJX Imperium - FJX Lux-7
- Increased aim walking speed benefit.
- Increased aiming idle stability penalty.
- Increased the sprint speed benefit.
RIB400
- Increased the recoil control benefit.
- Increased ADS speed penalty.
X12 - XRK Pistol Stock
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
X13 Auto
1) XRK Bar Stock
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
2) XRK Dynamic Precision Stock
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
3) X13 Coachwhip Stock
- Decreased movement speed penalties.
Underbarrel
Corvus Masterkey
- Increased ADS speed.
- Decreased ADS pellet spread.
- Increased ammo reserve.
- Increased mid-damage range slightly.
The Season 3 Reloaded can have a major impact on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as there are various small changes. These changes can easily change the course of the titles and change the meta.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale.