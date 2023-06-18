How to easily find the secret Gold M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ

On June 14, Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 4 update was launched, which added a slew of new content to the title. This includes Vondel, a medium-sized map that holds a variety of hidden mysteries and items, one of which is the Golden M13B. This is a fully loaded gun equipped with proper attachments, making it a feasible option for any DMZ match.

The Gold M13B isn't the only hidden weapon available on Vondel; there are four others. However, to get this gun, players should reach its location first, or else enemies might take it. This article will walk users through the steps of obtaining the Gold M13B on Vondel.

Where to find the Golden M13B assault rifle on Warzone 2's Vondel map

To obtain the Golden M13B assault rifle in Warzone 2's Vondel map, you will have to follow certain steps. Its location is difficult is access. To help you find and equip the weapon, here are some instructions:

1) The first step is for you to deploy onto Warzone 2's Vondel map and head for the townhouses between the Market and Stadium POIs. Basically, the area is near the map's center.

2) There will be several townhouses at this location, so head to the center building and check its doors. You will come across a door that will be stuck, which you won't be able to use. If you look around this center building, you will be able to observe a canal.

3) Before dipping into the water, find a Rebreather, It is a new field upgrade item available in DMZ that will allow you to breathe underwater.

4) Jump into the water and check for an underwater tunnel. Swim down it until you reach a left turn. Then, turn left and keep swimming, using the Rebreather as needed, until you reach the first right diversion.

5) Head right, and follow the tunnel. Finally, it will lead you to an orange ladder that you must climb to reach another one.

6) Climbing the second ladder will lead you to a secret room on the other side of the previously encountered Stuck Door.

7) This chamber will be full of loot, and the unique Golden M13B assault rifle will be present in its kitchen area. You can grab the rifle lying beside the trashcan near the refrigerator.

WZ2's new Vondel map has a lot of surprises that the devs have hidden away, giving fans fresh content to try and find.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

