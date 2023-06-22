Best Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Kastov 762, or the AK-47, is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The rifle is known to be a heavy hitter capable of dealing severe damage at all ranges. However, the developers have established a few measures to counter its high damage output. For instance, the gun has a higher base recoil, which makes it less accurate as the range of the target increases.

Hence, players looking to use the weapon in Warzone 2 will have to equip a few attachments. However, loadouts that players used previously will no longer be viable. This is because the latest Season 4 update increased the base health of all Operators, and as a result, players will now require most bullets to take out an enemy.

That said, for players willing to wield the rifle on the rough battlefields of Warzone 2, this guide will look at the best Kastov 762 loadout, class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2?

As already established, the Kastov 762 is a heavy hitter that excels at medium-range fights. Hence, picking a Marksman Rifle or a Sniper Rifle alongside the Kastov is advised. If you are going with a Marksman Rifle, some solid options include the TAQ-M and Tempus Torrent. However, if you pick a Sniper Rifle, you can choose the Victus XMR or the FJX Imperium.

As for Perks, the most viable ones for this weapon and a Marksman Rifle/Sniper Rifle in the secondary slot would be Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. When it comes to Equipment, you should pick Smoke Grenade and Semtex. Smoke Grenades are a fantastic choice as you can use the smoke screen to escape an unfavorable situation.

While this class will help you survive in Warzone 2, it won't drastically increase your chances of winning gunfights. For this purpose, you will require some attachments to enhance the weapon. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the Kastov 762.

What are the best attachments for the Kastov 762?

When it comes to the attachments, the objective is to use them to boost the strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. Its strengths include its damage output, and its weakness is its high recoil. Keeping these in mind, here are all the attachments that turn the Kastov 762 into a force to be reckoned with:

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel

Kas-10 584mm Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory Stock

KSTV-RPK Factory Stock Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

Kas-10 584mm Barrel boosts the gun's damage range and bullet velocity, making it even more lethal at longer ranges. This attachment also helps to control the recoil. ZLR Talon 5 is a suppressor and works amazingly with the Kastov 762. It increases the damage range and bullet velocity and simultaneously smoothening the recoil. Demo-X2 Grip also helps with recoil control.

KSTV-RPK Factory stabilizes the aim and improves accuracy by lowering recoil. SZ Recharge-DX is an optical sight that provides a clear sight of the targets. However, optics are personal preferences, and you should pick the one that suits your gameplay.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the Kastov 762 is quite simple and can be unlocked early in the game. To acquire it, all you have to do is to reach a Military Rank of Level 23. Doing so will unlock the rifle.

If you own Modern Warfare 2, it can be easily achieved within a few matches. Once unlocked, playing a couple of games with the gun equipped to level it up and unlock the various attachment slots is advised. If you have Double Weapon XP tokens, it can be achieved quite easily since the weapon has only 21 levels to go through.

This is all there is to know about the best Kastov 762 loadout and class setup for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

