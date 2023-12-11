Best SVA 545 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Imported from the arsenal of Modern Warfare 3, the SVA 545 is slowly rising in popularity among Warzone players. Featuring extremely menacing low time-to-kill with its high fire rate and damage, the weapon will soon make the list of meta weapons in the game. Its only drawback is the high recoil it possesses, often driving away the majority of players.

This article will provide players with the best loadout build for the SVA-545, lowering its recoil a fewfold and making it an absolute menace on the battlefield. For a detailed brief on the loadout and its associated class setup, read below.

Best SVA 545 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

SVA 545 loadout (Image via YouTube/@ Ryda)

Here are some of the best attachments for the SVA 545 in-game:

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Magazine : 60-round Magazine

: 60-round Magazine Optics: Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope

Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope Stock: MANE V6 Stock

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is essential to kick down the gun's high recoil. It improves aiming stability and weapon sway and significantly lowers the horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle will ensure you stay off the radar and have better control of your gun's handling mechanics. Additionally, the 60-round Magazine, which is the largest magazine size offered with the gun, will help you contest squads without having to reload off cooldown.

The MANE V6 Stock will significantly improve the general control over the assault rifle, lowering its recoil and kick. Lastly, you can simply seal the deal with the Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope.

Best SVA 545 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Here is a list of the best class setup for the assault rifle:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: EOD

EOD Perk 3: Resolute

Resolute Perk 4: Tempered

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Flash Grenade

Double Time will grant you increased Tactical Sprint duration while skimming off precious seconds from its cooldown. EOD is great at keeping you covered and reducing incoming damage from non-killstreak explosive equipment.

Resolute and Tempered are simply must-haves. While the former provides you with a surge of movement speed when under enemy fire, the latter gets you to full armor capacity with merely two plates instead of three.

How to unlock SVA 545 in Warzone

Unlocking this weapon in WZ is extremely easy, and all it takes to do so is to reach Player Level 4. Simply log in and enjoy a few matches of Warzone, and you will unlock this gun in no time.

Best secondary to SVA 545 in Warzone

A great secondary weapon to pair with this assault rifle is the COR .45. It features great movement speed, a fast ADS speed, and significant damage output, among other perks.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.