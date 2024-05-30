Best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone (Season 4)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 30, 2024 19:08 GMT
Following the launch of the Season 4 update, Call of Duty Warzone introduced a brand new SMG named the Superi 46, alongside the popular Kar98k marksman rifle. To use this weapon, however, you must unlock it first. The Superi 46 is currently one of the best close-range weapons in the game.

According to official information, it is a pistol-caliber carbine with a skeletonized, lightweight frame that offers impressive impact at close range, accuracy, and above-average recoil control even at medium ranges.

To maximize its potential, a proper loadout is required. For the best loadout, including recommended attachments, perks, equipment, and information on how to unlock the Superi 46, continue reading.

Best Superi 46 attachments in Warzone

Here is the list of attachments best for Superi 46 in Warzone

Recommended build

  • Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensator
  • Barrel: Zulu OP3 Light Barrel
  • Stock: Jak Cutthroat
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This build focuses on enhancing the weapon's overall recoil control and mobility, allowing you to aggressively push enemies. The Superi 46 has one of the best strafe speeds, enabling you to move sideways with incredible speed while aiming down the sight.

The Zehmn35 Compensator muzzle provides improved visual recoil control.

The Zulu OP3 Light Barrel increases your crouch movement speed and aim walking movement speed.

The Jak Cutthroat stock boosts stability and speed by increasing aim walking speed, steadiness, and overall movement speed.

The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel further enhances handling and mobility by improving ADS speed, aim walking speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

Finally, the 40-round magazine offers extra bullets in the chamber for extended gunfights.

Best Superi 46 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best loadout perks and equipment for this SMG in WZ:

Perks

  • Perk 1: Quick Fix
  • Perk 2: Double Time
  • Perk 3: High Alert
  • Perk 4: Fast Hands

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the Superi 46 in Warzone

You can unlock the Superi 46 SMG in WZ by completing Sector 20 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. The weapon has a total of 21 levels, so after unlocking it, play matches in either Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone to increase its level. This will unlock attachments, allowing you to customize the SMG and utilize its full potential.

