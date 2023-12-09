Best Holger 5.56 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The community has warmly welcomed the integration of several weapons from Modern Warfare 3, including the Holger 5.56, in Warzone Season 1. This provides better movement mechanics and access to a variety of easy-to-handle guns.

The Holger 5.56 is gradually becoming more prominent in the list of potential meta weapons, boasting a great damage output and excelling in close and medium ranges. However, this article discusses a loadout that aims to maximize its performance even in longer ranges while simultaneously smoothing out its recoil.

Best Holger 5.56 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Holger 5.56 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are some of the best attachments for the Holger in-game:

Barrel: CHRIOS-6 Match Barrel

CHRIOS-6 Match Barrel Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Optics: Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope

Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip: MORN-20 Grip

The CHRIOS-6 Match Barrel improves the gun's handling in mid-long-range encounters. It improves bullet velocity and range, improving the accuracy and gun control while combatting in such ranges.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle will keep you off the radar while improving your gun's recoil, bullet velocity, and damage range. This is simply a must-have for anyone who wants to kick up the gun's effective range while being stealthy.

The Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope is a must-have for these longer-range engagements. With the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop and MORN-20 Grip, you will be able to negate the weapon's recoil to its maximum limit, allowing for a smooth experience of handling the gun in longer ranges.

Best Holger 5.56 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Here is a list of all the pieces of equipment that will help you create one of the best class setups for the Holger 5.56 in Warzone.

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk Slot 2: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Proximity Mine

Battle Hardened helps keep your vision clear from any visual clutter incurred via flashbangs and gas grenades, while EOD Padding ensures that any damage from non-Killstreak explosives is minimal.

Stalker provides improved ADS and sprint speed during fights, which is always a great addition to your kit. Furthermore, Resolute will improve one's movement speed when being shot, which comes in handy in every encounter.

How to unlock Holger 5.56 in Warzone

To unlock this assault rifle, you must complete all associated armory challenges provided in the game.

Best secondary to Holger 5.56 in Warzone

The COR.45 acts as a great secondary to the Holger. The gun has a great damage output coupled with quite high aim-down-sight and movement speed, allowing players to dominate gunfights.

