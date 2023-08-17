Modern Warfare 3 Zombies bringing "largest" undead experience in Call of Duty

Call of Duty has announced that Modern Warfare 3 will bring the largest undead experience ever introduced in the franchise. The upcoming first-person shooter will be released globally on November 10, 2023. With the game reportedly set to be the first Modern Warfare title to include a Zombies mode, the latest news has definitely got fans excited.

Here's what the latest blog post on the Call of Duty website says in this regard:

"Did someone say Zombies? More information coming soon on the new Modern Warfare® Zombies: The largest Zombies offering to date."

Let's take a brief look at Modern Warfare 3 Zombies' latest announcement and what is known about it so far.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies - All details so far

As mentioned earlier, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be the first title in Call of Duty's Modern Warfare series to have a Zombies mode.

Fans were surprised when the game's developers dropped a subtle teaser hinting at a Zombies mode. Furthermore, Twitter user MrDalekJD discovered that players will receive a link to a secret sound file upon texting the word "Zombies" to the title's official promotional phone number. Upon doing this, players will zombie growls and grunts coming through the phone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had the first open-world Zombies mode in the franchise, called Outbreak. The round-based survival series, which was an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise, was replaced by this visionary mode, and the community received it with great enthusiasm.

According to leaks that have emerged so far, MW3 Zombies could follow a similar format. It is also possible that the game mode will receive new maps and possibly some cosmetic updates. However, this is all just speculation, as the developers have not provided any official confirmation.

