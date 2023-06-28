How to get Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free on PlayStation

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in November 2020, and players can soon get to play the nearly three-year-old game for free on PlayStation consoles. It was the fifth title in the Black Ops franchise and is set in the 1980s during the Cold War and follows Green Baret and Russell Adler, who are on a mission to stop an international threat.

The games that will be included in PlayStation Plus for the month of July have recently been announced, and it features the Call of Duty title. Gamers can play the game for free if they are subscribed to the service.

How to play Black Ops Cold War for free using PlayStation Plus?

The cross-gen bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available to play on PlayStation Plus Essential in July, which means gamers on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will be able to access the game if they are a member of the cheapest category of the subscription-based service. To play the game for free in July, follow the steps below:

On PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, given that you are logged into your main account, open the PS Store from the home screen.

On the left side of the screen, select "PS Plus."

If you are subscribing to the service for the first time, you will get the option to try it for free for 14 days.

Select the option to subscribe for free or purchase the service accordingly.

Select "PlayStation Plus Essential," follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment by entering the required details, and press "Confirm Purchase."

The Call of Duty game will be available to download for free for subscribed members starting July 4. Gamers will have to download the game using the PS Store and select the data packs they want, divided into Co-op, Zombies, Campaign, Warzone, and Multiplayer. The full size of the game is 166.2 GB on PlayStation 4 and 255.2 GB on PlayStation 5, so players must empty their drives accordingly before the game is available to download.

In addition to Black Ops Cold War being free-to-play, PlayStation Plus Essential members will also get a Captain Price operator for free on Warzone Caldera and the multiplayer of the game.

Recently, Black Ops Cold War was susceptible to hackers on all platforms as the game's security had not been updated in a while, causing various players' personal information to be accessible to exploiters. However, this has been fixed via a hotfix released earlier this month by the developers.

PlayStation Plus Essential members will also be able to access more games for free in July, including Alan Wake Remastered, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and more.

