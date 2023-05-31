Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in November 2020 as the fifth installment of the Black Ops series. Activision supported the game for a year by consistently releasing content while merging it with Warzone before releasing six seasons, the last of which ended in December 2021, after the release of Vanguard.

However, players have recently encountered security issues while playing on the game's official servers. As a result, this could potentially place their sensitive information at risk.

Call of Duty exploit lets players access others' IP addresses and more in Black Ops Cold War

rich @RaidAway So you officially can’t play Black Ops Cold War right now. Hackers can now boot you from games and obtain your IP address.



When each Call of Duty title begins to age, Activision stops updating the official servers' security, making it easier for hackers to exploit its flaws and access more information about players on the servers.

As three years have passed since the release of Black Ops Cold War, hackers have had plenty of time to find exploits and improve their software. Moreover, Activision has not patched the security flaws of its servers, as there have been no new updates.

Since the video game publisher has taken down third-party community mods that allowed players to access older CoD games without issues, there is currently no safe way to play Black Ops Cold War.

Now, an exploit in the game lets hackers gain access to players' IP addresses, crash their games, and perform other dangerous activities such as DDOS attacks, uploading tracking software, and downloading saved passwords. There is no solution to this problem; the only way to avoid this is for players to not log into the Call of Duty game.

Hybs @Hybsx So you remove ALL the og cod clients to somehow make people play MWII. Now that's funny because PEOPLE can't even play that game IF they stream because people can crash their games. COD is NOT safe to play anymore. Do something and start caring about the community before its to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So you remove ALL the og cod clients to somehow make people play MWII. Now that's funny because PEOPLE can't even play that game IF they stream because people can crash their games. COD is NOT safe to play anymore. Do something and start caring about the community before its to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This issue persists on all platforms, including both versions of PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This could be because cross-play is enabled, meaning all platforms use the same servers.

Players must wait for Activision to acknowledge this security hazard and release an update. It is in players' best interest to avoid accessing Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War to keep their personal information safe.

However, the issue has not yet been detected in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Thus, players need not worry about playing the latest titles as Activision constantly updates them.

