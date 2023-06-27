Call of Duty insider leaks raw footage from the next Black Ops title

Renowned Call of Duty leaker Ralph (@RalphsValve on Twitter) recently posted a short clip, which appears to be from the next Black Ops title. The footage he shared comprises multiple short clips from what seems to be the USA's war against terror in the Middle East. While the video might appear like a generic compilation, two key voices in the background of the footage allude to the possible context for the next Black Ops game.

The last entry in the BO series was Black Ops Cold War, launched in 2020. The campaign in the title focused on events from the Cold War, where tensions ran high between the Soviets and the US. Often deemed one of the best campaigns in the series, it followed the tale of Alder, Mason, Woods, and Hudson as they hunt down Soviet secret agent Perseus.

The game ended in a cliffhanger hinting at a potential sequel. Based on the launch trends, the next Black Ops game was supposed to arrive in 2023. However, rumors suggest otherwise, and 2023's Call of Duty title is more likely to be Modern Warfare 3, the sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2.

But the recent clip shared by Ralph has reignited the rumors as it appears to be from the next Black Ops title. This article will discuss the video shared by Ralph and subsequent speculations.

Leaked Call of Duty footage hints at upcoming Black Ops game's campaign

Back in the day, Ralph used to frequently share Call of Duty insider news and leak intriguing details about the same. However, he has been absent from the scene for quite a while, with no updates, until recently. As mentioned previously, the most recent clip he shared is a 52-second video that compiles various visuals from what appears to be the US's war or terror.

While the video appears to be a simple compilation at first glance, the audio cues have captured the fans' attention. As pointed out by Deadly_Toast on Reddit, at 0:28 of the video, users can hear Adler saying, "We've got a job to do." Then again, at 0:42, one can hear "Those numbers," which is important to Alex Mason's storyline in Black Ops.

These two simple voiceovers hint that the footage might be from the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops game. However, the next entry in the series is set to be Modern Warfare 3 and is reportedly being worked on by Sledgehammer Games and not Treyarch. If the footage holds true, it can be speculated that the next Black Ops game will take the fight to the middle east.

That said, there are numerous other speculations surrounding the clip. Some fans opine that Ralph coming out of nowhere and dropping a video with the replies turned off might hint at something big for the series. One such speculation suggests that fans might see a Black Ops and Modern Warfare crossover.

In Black Ops Cold War, Imran Zakhaev, a character from the Modern Warfare universe, was present. Moreover, based on the previously known release schedule, the upcoming game was supposed to be from Treyarch, developers of Black Ops. Previous rumors also hint the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 will be based in the middle east.

Hence, the footage could be hinting at the upcoming Call of Duty game incorporating some crossover elements between the two series. Considering it is almost July, and Activision has made no announcements or shared teasers, the upcoming COD might be huge and unlike anything else in the franchise's history.

This is all there is to know about the leaked Call of Duty footage. However, it is worth noting here these are merely speculations, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

