Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 leaked for 2023: Expected release date, new Warzone map, zombies, and more

In a recent series of events, the upcoming Call of Duty 2023 title was leaked to be Modern Warfare 3. It is a much-awaited game, with the entire shooter community spinning theories about it. The game's publisher, Activision, will also reportedly offer a Zombie mode alongside an exciting new Warzone 2 map which has the potential to refresh the current state of the battle royale title.

The leaks also suggest that Modern Warfare 3 will be a completely new sequel to the latest Modern Warfare 2 title. It will feature its own storyline and multiplayer mode to satiate the player base.

Let us take a closer look at the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 leaks.

What do we know about upcoming Modern Warfare 3 title?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING - The next Call of Duty game will be named Modern Warfare III and feature an Outbreak like zombies mode.



Development will be led by Sledgehammer Games.



MWIII feature campaign, multiplayer, zombies and a new Warzone map - Las Alma’s.



Activision has successfully created a common game platform and launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on it. This has enabled the cross-progression feature, connecting player accounts across different devices and platforms. The publisher may also release it into the same platform and provide the community with a sense of continuity.

According to the leaks from Insider Gaming, Modern Warfare 3 will not be an add-on for Modern Warfare 2 but will instead offer its own campaign mode, zombie mode, and a dedicated multiplayer playlist. This will make the shooter title a standalone one and a separate sequel to the 2022 game.

The upcoming title is reportedly already in the works, led by Sledgehammer Games, and could be assisted by other developers. It is expected to release on November 10, 2023, after two beta phases on October 6 to 10 and October 12 to 16, 2023.

What is next Warzone 2 map?

The leak also shared information about the next Warzone 2 map alongside Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. While the upcoming campaign-multiplayer shooter title will arrive as a sequel, it will reportedly bring the next big map for Activision’s battle royale.

The Las Almas map will be the new Warzone 2 map and has already appeared in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode. It is a green map with dense vegetation, rough terrain, craggy cliffs, and some water bodies for aquatic gunfights.

Although the scale of the upcoming map is unknown, Las Almas is expected to be comparable to Al Mazrah size-wise. According to the leaked information, the map will launch with the Season 1 update on December 5, 2023.

Players can watch out for the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and Activision for announcements. The information acquired was through leaks and cannot be confirmed as the developers can change elements as and when required. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

