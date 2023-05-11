Warzone 2 Deployable Buy Stations: How to get, new features, and more

Deployable Buy Stations are a new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It arrived with the Season 3 Reloaded update and is available across all the game modes, including DMZ. Essentially, players can avail of these Buy Stations without having to stray away from their current position. Players can call it in at their whim to buy items and gear safely without relocating to the nearest Buy Station.

Season 3 Reloaded for Warzone 2 went live on May 10, 2023. The mid-season update brought with it a host of new content and changes, including a new DMZ map, new sidearms, and more. However, one of the most intriguing additions this time around is the Deployable Buy Station. This article will take a closer look at the Deployable Buy Stations, where to find them, and more.

Where to find Deployable Buy Stations in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



‍♂️ Perk Packages

Deployable Buy Stations

⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit Battle Royale Operators will have even more tools at their disposal for survival‍♂️ Perk PackagesDeployable Buy Stations⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit Battle Royale Operators will have even more tools at their disposal for survival 👇🏃‍♂️ Perk Packages💰 Deployable Buy Stations⚔️ Gulag Entry Kit

Deployable Buy Stations are a new type of Field Upgrade that joined Warzone 2 with the latest mid-season update, along with Perk Packages and the Gulag Entry Kit. As mentioned earlier, players can call in a Deployable Buy Station at a desired location. It will come with exactly the same items as that of the regular Buy Stations. While that might sound appealing, finding one isn't easy. This Field Upgrade is a rare find in the game and can only be acquired from the ground loot or the Supply Boxes that spawn randomly on the map.

While finding it can be challenging, using it isn't. Once found, you must equip it in your Field Upgrade slot. Next, you will have to throw the green smoke marker at a safe location. Shortly after, a drone will arrive at the marked location and drop off the Deployable Buy Station. This works exactly the same as the Buy Stations, and players won't miss out on anything in this mini-store. That said, it is not as simple as it sounds.

Every time a Deloyable Buy Station is called in, the game will make an announcement, which will be audible to all the nearby operators. Moreover, an icon will appear on both the Tac Map and mini-map that players will be able to see. By the same token, ensure that no one is nearby before calling one in, as the drones that drop these can be shot out of the air.

What are the features of Deployable Stations

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 03 Reloaded launches at 9am PT!



Read the full Patch Notes here: Season 03 Reloaded launches at 9am PT!Read the full Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 📢 Season 03 Reloaded launches at 9am PT!Read the full Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Deployable Buy Stations are novel in Warzone 2 and have their own set of unique features. They are:

1) When the Deployable Buy Stations drop, they create a radial explosive damage zone on the ground, so stand clear of its drop location.

2) Once it is on the ground, all players (including the enemy) can interact with it to purchase items.

3) It will stop working if it is not inside the safe zone and falls inside the gas cloud.

4) It will remain active as long as it is inside the safe zone.

This is all there is to know about Deployable Buy Stations in Warzone 2 at the moment. Although they are new to the game, they aren't new to the series and were present in the previous iteration of the battle royale title. It is a fun addition and will allow players to acquire gear and items without exposing themselves to immediate danger.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes