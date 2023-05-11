All Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded camo challenge rewards and how to get them

Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live, offering players a plethora of new content, including new skins, weapons, maps, game modes, quality-of-life updates, bug fixes, weapon balancing, and much more. The update also includes a new DMZ area, Raid episode, and Warzone Ranked.

The latest major update introduces the second part of the Trophy Hunt limited-time event, which allows players to get new camouflages for their weapons that were not part of the game earlier. These exclusive skins will be available for a limited time and cannot be earned any other way.

How to get exclusive skins from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Trophy Hunt event

The Trophy Hunt event was first added to the game on April 14 with the launch of Season 3. With the Reloaded update, players can no longer collect Trophies. Nevertheless, the original rewards are still available through the in-game Events tab.

Now, the event has collaborated with a new camo challenge, allowing players to get new skins for their guns. By completing specific challenges in each weapon category, players will unlock a new camo for every weapon in the same category. For example, after getting 250 Operator Kills using ARs, all AR weapons will receive the Dark Bones camo.

The challenges include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills

Get 250 Operator Kills Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills

Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times

Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times Shotguns: Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills

Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted

Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills

Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills Sniper Rifles: Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills

Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills Handguns: Get 50 Operator Kills

Get 50 Operator Kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator Kills

Get 40 Operator Kills Melee: Get 30 Operator Kills from Behind

Furthermore, by completing all ten challenges mentioned above in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, players will be rewarded with a new camo for every weapon platform and a new weapon Charm. As per the developers:

"Our seasonal event is a follow-up to the popular camo challenges we had in Season 02. Complete one weapon category challenge to unlock a new camouflage for every weapon in that category."

The Dark Bones camo on the M4 (Image via Activision)

Challenges can be completed in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Dark Bones Camo is the reward for all weapons in the specific class for completing each challenge.

The latest camo challenge event commenced with Season 3 Reloaded on May 10 and will be available till June 14, which is when Season 4 is rumored to begin.

Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

