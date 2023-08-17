Modern Warfare 3 BlackCell bundle leaked: Price, what's included, and more

A notable Modern Warfare 3 news source, Alaix, has leaked the upcoming BlackCell bundle and other vault edition content for MW3. This information has been sourced from in-game files, prominently picked out by the experienced data miner. From the looks of it, the Vault Edition of MW3 will seemingly contain numerous additions, such as 1100 CoD points, two Weapon Vaults, four Operator skins, and much more, with an expected price point of $99.99.

Furthermore, the Blackcell bundle has also been a significant feature in this leak. Read below to learn more about the price and the bundle's contents.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 3's BlackCell bundle?

With news of a brand-new BlackCell bundle launching for Modern Warfare 3, we speculate that its contents will stick to its traditional roots. Generally, the Blackcell expansion grants players the following benefits in-game:

Exclusive access to the Blackcell sector. 1100 CoD Points bonus. Instantaneous access to a new operator. 20 Battle Pass tier skips. 5 Additional tier skips exclusively for PlayStation users. Weapon Blueprints. Contrails, Finishing moves, and more.

While players, more often than not, get a hefty amount of goodies with their BlackCell passes, judging by the leaks regarding the Vault edition for Modern Warfare 3, players might receive exclusive BlackCell edition camo and cosmetics for the four Operators who will be part of the newly introduced Nemesis Pack.

The BlackCell pass traditionally offers players instantaneous access to 7000 CoD Points worth of goodies on a minimum. We speculate that the upcoming expansion for MW3 will be priced at $29.99 or approximately a similar amount in the player's local currency, making it an excellent investment for game enthusiasts.

Players can purchase this extension from their respective platforms tied to the game or from the official Call of Duty website. It must be noted that all information regarding the BlackCell bundle remains entirely speculative until officially confirmed by Activision.

For more news associated with Warzone 2, MW2, and Modern Warfare 3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.