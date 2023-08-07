Snoop Dogg Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, what's included, and more

Popular rapper Snoop Dogg has made a surprise appearance across both multiplayer titles of Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2. Snoop Dogg has also appeared across different games within the franchise, such as Call of Duty Vanguard and even Call of Duty Mobile. However, the music artist's resurgence in the latest titles has hyped the entire community.

Joining the ranks as an Operator within the game, this article will provide you with all the necessary prerequisite information before making a decision to purchase him.

When will the Snoop Dogg Operator bundle be released in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Snoop’s got your back with the Return of the Shizzle Operator Bundle including Weapon Blueprints, the High Rider Vehicle Skin, and more pic.twitter.com/yn6RsGrw3T The return of the COD-Father is hereSnoop’s got your back with the Return of the Shizzle Operator Bundle includingWeapon Blueprints, the High Rider Vehicle Skin, and more

The upcoming Snoop Dogg 'The Return of the Shizzle' Operator bundle will be released for both multiplayer COD titles on August 7, 2023. With the release of Season 5, players are excited to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop and its success across the music industry.

With Snoop Dogg making his way into the games, packed with a box of goodies, the upcoming weeks for Warzone 2 and MW2 will have an array of fresh content.

The glorious 50th anniversary of hip-hop not only introduces Snoop Dogg into the Warzone 2 and MW2 roster but fan-favorite artists, such as Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. All three entertainers will be presented in Operator bundles, purchasable for in-game COD points.

What is the price of the Snoop Dogg Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

The Snoop Dogg Operator bundle is priced at 2400 COD points, $19.99, or the equivalent local currency of the same value. Unfortunately for many, Snoop Dogg will not receive a standalone skin and will only be available upon purchasing the entire bundle.

The Snoop Dogg 'The Return of the Shizzle' Operator bundle comprises the following in-game items and cosmetics:

Default Snoop Dogg & “D-O-Double G” alternate skins “Death Row Records” Weapon Charm “A Snoop Thang” Loading Screen “Snoop” Emblem “Wild and Free” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint “Snoop Hustle” Finishing Move “Life of Da Party” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “Toke Force 141” SMG Weapon Blueprint “High Rider” Hatchback Vehicle Skin

Purchasing this bundle will provide players immediate access to Snoop Dogg's Operator skins, allowing them to embody this popular artist on the battlefield and drop kills on the board with some style.

By the mid-season update, 21 Savage is also reportedly joining the Warzone 2 and MW2 rosters, and players will be able to unlock him through the feature Operator bundle pack launched for him. We speculate, much like Snoop's bundle, the 21 Savage Operator bundle will also be priced around 2400 COD Points.