How to unlock 21 Savage in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 bring an exciting collaboration with three hip-hop superstars, including the popular icon 21 Savage, as a new playable character. Snoop Dogg has already appeared alongside the Season 5 update, while Nicki Minaj will appear in the first half of Season 5. Fans of 21 Savage need to be patient since the bundle featuring him will be available during the Season 5 Reloaded update.

The fun element will elevate with the inclusion of these popular artists as they will add a distinct impression to the action-packed universe of Call of Duty. This article will go through how to get the highly anticipated bundle when it comes out, as well as the estimated price.

How to get the 21 Savage bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

21 Savage, the popular hip-hop rapper, will soon arrive in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as a new Operator. His bundle will be available in the title's mid-season "Reloaded" update.

The developers have thus far kept everything under wraps, and nothing has been revealed except the name. However, the price can be estimated in reference to Snoop Dogg's bundle, which is priced at 2,400 COD Points, equivalent to $19.99 in real-currency value, and the 21 Savage bundle would most likely be priced similarly.

You can acquire the bundle once it is released, and it will be available in the in-game store of both titles. Interested fans should keep the required amount of in-game currency beforehand to purchase the bundle.

To purchase COD Points, you need to visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. After the transaction is completed, the newly purchased COD Points will be available and accessible in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Below are the real-life currency prices of the CoD Points:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and updates.