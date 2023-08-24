Lara Croft Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone: Expected release date, price, and more

Renowned archaeologist and explorer, Lara Croft, is set to embark on a new journey in MW2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. She will bring with her a host of in-game items. Although not officially confirmed, fans can expect a set of akimbo blueprints with the bundle, reminiscent of her signature weapons in the original series.

Lara Croft is the protagonist of the iconic video game franchise, Tomb Raider. Ever since the first entry dropped back in 1996, it has amassed a huge fanbase over time. The collaboration between Tomb Raider and Call of Duty is certain to bring fans of the two franchises together for an exhilarating experience.

That said, for all fans who are awaiting further details, this article takes a closer look at the Lara Croft Bundle's expected date of arrival, its price, and more.

When is the Lara Croft bundle expected to be released in MW2 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The Lara Croft Operator Bundle will be released with the Season 5 Reloaded update for MW2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Previously, during the Season 5 roadmap reveal, the PlayStation blog stated that the character would be arriving mid-season. Hence, although not officially confirmed by Call of Duty, it is safe to assume that the Tomb Raider bundle will arrive with the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded update.

The mid-season patch is expected to arrive on August 30, 2023. Since Season 5 went live on August 2, 2023, and will last for 55 days, it is only logical for the mid-season update to arrive on August 30, 2023. However, these dates are speculated based on previous trends and can be postponed later down the line.

How much will the Lara Croft Bundle cost in MW2 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The Lara Croft bundle in MW2 and Warzone is expected to cost 2400 CP (COD points), which translates to $19.99 in terms of real-world currency. Once it goes live, it can be purchased from the in-game store, provided you have the required amount of COD points.

If you don't have sufficient COD points for the bundle, you can simply head over to your platform's respective online store and purchase the required amount. These points usually come back in packs, and are priced as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Hence, the $20 pack would be sufficient to purchase the bundle.

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming Tomb Raider bundle in MW2 and Warzone. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.