How to get 2400 COD points for free in Warzone Shadow Siege event

Warzone players can now earn a whopping 2400 COD points for free by taking part in the Shadow Siege event. This limited-time event kicked off on August 17, 2023, unveiling the Campaign trailer for Modern Warfare 3. You assume the role of Shadow Company soldiers as they drop into Al Mazrah to secure a few chemical weapons hidden underneath the Zaya Observatory.

Once the chemical weapons are obtained and Shadow Company evacuates the area, a short cutscene appears, following which the Campaign trailer for MW3 is displayed. There are six unique rewards up for grabs that require the completion of a few objectives.

However, Call of Duty has recently announced a limited-time campaign, giving fans the opportunity to earn 2400 CP by simply participating in the event. In this guide, we will be taking a closer look at the campaign and how you can participate in it.

How to get COD points for free in Warzone?

All those who participated in the Shadow Siege event are now eligible to receive a total of 2400 COD points. Call of Duty UK recently kicked off a social media campaign, giving fans the chance to win a reward for sharing their clips from the Shadow Siege event.

The reward is applicable to all, irrespective of the platform. Here's how you can participate in the event:

Record your favorite moments from the Shadow Siege event in Warzone.

Head over to the Call of Duty UK COD points giveaway post on Twitter.

Share your clips by replying to the post.

That is all there is to it. If you get lucky, you will earn 2400 CP in your game account. However, it is worth noting here that the campaign will not last for long. Moreover, since the Shadow Siege Event concludes on August 21, 2023, it is advised to gather all the clips in these few remaining days and share the best that you've got to flaunt.

Given the huge prize, this is a great opportunity to earn yourself a good reward in Warzone by simply recording and sharing your best moments from the event. 2400 CP can come in handy in acquiring the latest bundles or, in fact, giving yourself a free Battle Pass upgrade in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are now alive. Fans can access their platform's respective storefronts to pre-order. The game is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, and will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.