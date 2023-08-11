Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle is an upcoming in-game purchase for Warzone 2 and MW2. Besides numerous Nicki-themed in-game items, the bundle will arrive with her Operator skin with unique voice lines. She is being added to the games as part of Call of Duty's 50 years of Hip-Hop celebration, along with other popular artists such as Snoop Dog and 21 Savage.

Nicki Minja is a famous rapper based in the United States. Known for her unique style of music and lyricism, Nicki has earned a huge fan following over the years. The symbol of self-expression is now making her way to Call of Duty. That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at the bundle, what is included in it, its price, and more.

What is the price of the Nicki Minaj Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Nicki Minaj Bundle price discussed in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Nicki Minaj Bundle is expected to cost 2400 CP in Warzone 2 and MW2. In real-world currency, this roughly translates to $20. To purchase the bundle, you can simply head into the in-game store and acquire it when it becomes available. However, first, you'll need to ensure that you have sufficient COD points (CP).

If you don't, you can head into your platform's respective store, i.e., Battle.net or Steam for PC, PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, and directly purchase the required amount of CP.

For the purpose of easier conversion, here's how much you'll be spending to acquire different amounts of COD points:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Nicki Minaj Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

All items in the Nicki Minaj bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Nicki Minaj Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will arrive with eight unique items. Since it will be a tracer pack, fans will also get to see custom bullet tracers and death effects. Here are all the eight items that players will unlock as soon as they purchase the bundle:

Operator skin

"The Baddest" Cronen Squall Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti)

Cronen Squall Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti) "Super Freaky" MX Guardian Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti)

MX Guardian Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti) "Nicki Whip" Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin "Nice and Nicki" Loading screen

Loading screen "That's my Ice Cream" Sticker

Sticker "Ice Cream Nicki" Emblem

Emblem "Get bodied" Finishing Move

These are all the items included in the bundle. Each item features a pink and funky design, bringing a fun and adorable personality to the collection. The bundle will be arriving in the games on August 11, 2023.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and WZ 2 news.