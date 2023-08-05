How to unlock Nicki Minaj in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 launched a sensational hip-hop collaboration. Nicki Minaj will join the battlefield with her exclusive bundle as one of three icons. Snoop Dogg's bundle is already available for the Season 5 update. Fans of Nicki Minaj, on the other hand, may look forward to the introduction of her bundle, which will add an elevated vibe to the gameplay experience. In addition, the 21 Savage bundle will be offered in the mid-season "Reloaded" update.

With the addition of renowned artists such as Nicki, the enjoyable component of Call of Duty's action-packed environment will rise to greater heights. This article will take a closer look at her exclusive bundle, guiding players on obtaining it and estimating its price and release date.

When does Nicki Minaj's Operator bundle come out in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

According to the developers, the Nicki Minaj bundle will be available in both titles during the first half of Season 5. The specific release date has not been announced, sparking excitement and anticipation in the community. By keeping this crucial information under wraps, the developers hope to increase gamers' excitement as they await the arrival of this exclusive bundle.

The Nicki Minaj bundle has revealed the fascinating character Operator and a stunning pink weapon blueprint. Based on these hints, it's plausible to assume that all items in the package will feature a pink color element. Furthermore, fans may expect an additional Nicki Minaj-specific Operator Skin, similar to Snoop Dogg's bundle.

Nicki Minaj Operator bundle expected price in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, the bundle's price has not yet been revealed. However, based on Snoop Dogg's pile, priced at 2,400 COD Points, or $20 in real-world currency, it is realistic to assume that the Nicki Minaj bundle will be priced similarly.

Fans anxiously awaiting the bundle's arrival can use this reference price to estimate how much it would cost, plan appropriately, and acquire the 2,400 in-game cash to purchase the bundle without delay when it becomes available.

One must visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store to acquire COD Points. Following the completion of the transaction, the newly bought COD Points will be visible and accessible in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The following are the CoD Points' real-world currency prices:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.