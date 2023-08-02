How to unlock Snoop Dogg in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision has finally added the Snoop Dogg Operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. He is a well-known rapper and musician and is now a playable character in the game. This is significant, as he previously appeared just briefly in past Call of Duty games. It's exciting to see Snoop as a playable character in action. This celebrity appearance attracts additional players and generates excitement about the game.

Fans eagerly look forward to Season 5, where they can access the new operator. Players are curious to know how they can unlock this character. Once the players meet the requirements, they can obtain the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 operator.

How to get Snoop Dogg in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Fans have been ecstatic since Snoop Dogg's addition as an operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 was announced. They can now adopt the identity of the legendary rapper while competing in the game. The game's developers went over and above to guarantee that the operator's skin matches his real-life flair and attitude. Players can change their avatars to look like the rapper, engaging in a unique gaming experience.

The timing of Snoop Dogg's arrival couldn't be more perfect. As Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 approaches, the excitement around Call of Duty's latest installment is at an all-time high. Adding a well-known celebrity like the rap icon to this game has increased the interest and curiosity of the fans, who are now more excited than ever to immerse themselves in the game.

The Snoop Dogg operator will be available via the COD Store during the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Launch Window. The bundle costs 2,400 COD Points and includes one base skin and four extra skins that can be unlocked by completing tasks.

Snoop Dogg (Image via Activision)

The Operator bundle has Snopp Dogg as the centerpiece of this fantastic package. He is adorned with a dazzling array of gold, emitting a sense of wealth and extravagance. His look is further glorified with gold-plated aviator sunglasses that make him stand out on the virtual battlefield.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 are supposed to be released on August 2, 2023, at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, and 5 PM BST, which is also when the current season ends, according to the in-game battle pass page's countdown timer. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.