Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 launch trailer revealed: Philip Graves, Strike MP map, Vondel night, and more

Call of Duty has officially revealed the trailer for the upcoming Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. While the franchise is yet to publish its official blog post overview, a lot can be gathered from the trailer and fans are going to be more excited than ever before. From the return of Graves from the Shadow Company to the classic multiplayer map from Call of Duty 4, the new season will bring a great dose of nostalgia with it.

While we wait for more information to come, let's take a look at what the brand new trailer unveiled regarding the upcoming season.

Philip Graves from Shadow Company is officially returning to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5

With the release of the Season 5 trailer for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Call of Duty has revealed a major foe who is returning from the grave, none other than Commander Philip Graves from the Shadow Company. If you played the MW 2 campaign last year, the character's betrayal might still be fresh for you.

From what can be obtained by the trailer, there is a massive face-off happening between our very own Task Force 141 and the notorious Shadow Company. Call of Duty is yet to reveal any details about it, but it is expected that this face-off may be a part of the new RAID episode since the co-op mode still continues the story of MW 2.

Strike from Call of Duty 4 is coming back in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Xclusive Ace @TheXclusiveAce Looks like Strike from CoD 4 is coming with Season 5. I'm honestly pretty happy with this choice for a remake when we consider the fact that we essentially know original MW2 maps aren't coming until MWIII. pic.twitter.com/4K3tPSiegT " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/4K3tPSiegT

As it was shown in the trailer, another classic map from an earlier Call of Duty title is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. The trailer shows the infamous Strike multiplayer map from Call of Duty 4, and a fight between Captain Price and the Shadow Company.

With this information on hand, it can be fair to say that the upcoming season will see the comeback of the fan-favorite map that the community has been asking for for a very long time.

A possible night mode for Vondel may come in Warzone 2 Season 5

Furthermore, there is also a night-themed place that looks like Warzone 2's Vondel map. It can't be said with certainty, but there is a chance that players will be able to experience the night life in Vondel in the next season.

For more information regarding Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.