Will Captain Price and Ghost be in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is just a couple of months away, and with the leaks surfacing online, fans wonder whether Captain Price and Ghost will be present in the game. The two beloved characters have been the face of the Modern Warfare series (both the original and the reboot) since its inception and are highly likely to be making their way to MW3.

Call of Duty 2023 has been confirmed to be Modern Warfare 3. It will be the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and will pick up right where the title's campaign concluded. However, the presence of Price and Ghost is highly debated. That said, this article will take a look at the possibility of Captain Price and Ghost returning to MW3.

Which Call of Duty characters have been confirmed to return in Modern Warfare 3?

Recently leaked images from Monster Drink promotional material suggest that Captain Price and Ghost will return in Modern Warfare 3. Both characters are depicted in the leaked image. Cpt. Price can be seen directly behind the logo on the poster, and Simon appears on the Monster Drink's can itself.

The leaked images also hint at the iconic villain Makarov making a comeback. Behind Captain Price's picture in the image, fans can catch a glimpse of a sinister eye looking at him, which fans claim to be none other than Makarov. He was referenced at the end of MW2's campaign as well as at the end of Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid.

But it isn't just them. Since it is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022), fans can expect characters from Task Force 141, like Soap McTavish and Gaz, to appear. Moreover, popular characters like General Shepherd, Farah, Alejandro Vargas, Kate, and Alex are also expected to return.

As for the plot, little is known at the moment. However, since the MW series' campaign continues, Task Force 141 and its allies might finally encounter Makarov and eventually pour cold water on his evil plans.

This is all there is to know about the return of Ghost and Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2003). However, it is worth noting that nothing has been officially revealed by the developer yet. Although leaks are abundant, words from official sources are scarce, and hence the final launch of the game may see a few changes.

Fans looking forward to the upcoming Call of Duty title can catch the MW3 reveal event live in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ, which is expected to go live on August 9, 2023.

