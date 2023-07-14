Modern Warfare 3 to reportedly get introduced in Warzone 2's Season 5 DMZ event

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently halfway through the fourth season. The Reloaded update was recently launched, which added a lot of content to both the games, such as the final Raid episode, a new multiplayer map, a new weapon, a regular Battle Royale mode for Vondel with a new Gulag, alongside major changes to the DMZ mode.

Call of Duty 2023 is speculated to release in November, but Activision has still not officially revealed the title. Rumors have suggested that Sledgehammer Games is the developer of the leaked Modern Warfare 3 which is reportedly set to be unveiled with Season 5 of the current games.

When is Warzone 2 Season 5 set to disclose Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

With the release of Season 4 Reloaded, data miners have gone through the latest files of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to find some leaks that point to the release of Modern Warfare 3 next month.

The Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) of the game is reportedly scheduled to have a reveal event, but there is no further information. Some files have been found named "reveal," an event that will take place in Al Mazrah, most probably in the DMZ mode itself. The files have been data mined by a trustworthy leaker, who has been previously right with leaked information.

Some more files have also been data mined that suggest that 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj will be added as playable operators in Season 5 of the two games. Furthermore, Ivan, Nolan, and OZ are three more operators who will be added to the games next season.

Alaix @HeyImAlaix [NOT ENTIRELY SURE]



Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5



I cant say for sure what it is, but it is named "Reveal"

There is no official release date for the next major update. However, the fifth season will likely be launched on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. This can be deduced as the Season 4 Battle Pass is scheduled to end on the same day.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded are currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.