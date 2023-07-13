Call of Duty to reportedly add Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as Operators in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty dataminers have unearthed leaks for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 that suggest Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are all set to be included in both titles as operators. While these games are seeing a massive crossover with The Boys tv series on Amazon Prime in Season 4 Reloaded, the arrival of the aforementioned musicians is sure to make pop fans happy.

Activision is yet to confirm that Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are indeed coming. However, dataminers have found information in the game files that suggest they are.

Call of Duty dataminers found Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Operators in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Popular Call of Duty dataminer Alaiz has taken to Twitter and revealed that 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj are all set to come to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as new Operators. While some fans argued that Activision might put their music as war tracks, the leaker disagreed. Alaix replied to one skeptical comment, saying "100% operator."

Alaix @HeyImAlaix 21 Savage & Nicki Minaj are supposedly coming to MWII/WZ2 21 Savage & Nicki Minaj are supposedly coming to MWII/WZ2

While Activision is yet to disclose any concrete information regarding this content, leaked data indicates both will enter the games soon. Furthermore, this is not the first time that the popular singer/rapper Nicki Minaj is collaborating with Call of Duty.

In October 2022, when Activision announced Modern Warfare 2, the gaming behemoth released a live-action trailer for their upcoming title, and she starred in it.

Dataminer Alaix has revealed additional information regarding Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. According to them, three more operators are also coming to the games.

Ivan

Nolan

OZ

Alaix @HeyImAlaix [NOT ENTIRELY SURE]



Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5



I cant say for sure what it is, but it is named "Reveal" [NOT ENTIRELY SURE]Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5 I cant say for sure what it is, but it is named "Reveal"

While it's unsure who and what these operators are, this information suggests that fans can get their hands on all these characters in Season 5. Furthermore, a possible major event in Al Mazrah might happen in that season as well. Although the dataminer couldn't put a proper name to it, they did say this inclusion was titled "Reveal."

It is also speculated that Activision might present an in-game event to reveal the next CoD title in Season 5. However, all this information is subject to change and is yet to be confirmed by Activision.

