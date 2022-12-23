21 Savage's real name and more explored as Georgia honors rapper with official day

Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell recently honored 21 Savage, who was born in Plaistow, London, by announcing December 21 as 21 Savage Day. The state praised the rapper for working towards the welfare of his community per the financial literacy program.

Savage and his organization, Leading by Example Foundation, recently celebrated the 4th annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event. On the occasion, they invited 100 parents from Atlanta along with their kids to the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA. The group organized several other attractions including gifts like tablets, Christmas treats, and more.

The rapper aimed to make financial literacy accessible through his campaign that started four years ago. The scheme has offered 21 scholarships and teaches steps to save money and open a bank account.

Savage started the financial literacy education program in 2020 aiming to help all those who could not access education due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attorney and politician Keisha Lance Bottoms also joined the program to offer tablets and WiFi to Atlanta-based students.

21 Savage is known for his hit albums and singles

Born Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 Savage moved to Atlanta, Georgia from the UK when he was seven years old. He was involved in legal issues from a very early age, even being found guilty of gun possession when he was in school. He discontinued his education after the eighth grade and continued to get involved in various criminal activities before focusing on music full-time.

He started his career with the 2014 single Picky. His first mixtape, The Slaughter Tape, was released the following year and his next mixtape, Slaughter King, was released the same year. He continued to release EPs and collaborated with exciting artists. He eventually gained recognition for his first album Issa Album, released in July 2017 and went on to reach on top of the US Billboard 200.

His second album, I Am > I Was, was released in December 2018. It featured two singles and it topped the UK Albums, UK Billboard 200, and US Top R&B/Hip-hop Albums charts.

21 Savage also collaborated with Offset and Metro Boomin on an album, Without Warning, released in October 2017. It received a positive response and reached on top of the Billboard charts. He and Metro Boomin collaborated again on another album, Savage Mode II, released in 2020, followed by an album with Drake titled Her Loss, released earlier this year.

He has been a recipient of several accolades including a Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, and a Grammy Award. Savage has been on a few tours like Issa Tour, Numb the Pain Tour, and I am > I Was Tour. He also opened for HiHorse'd Tour in 2016 followed by Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour in 2018.

21 Savage dated television personality Amber Rose from 2017 to 2018.

He has been involved in many viral legal problems, including his arrest in 2019 by the Trump administration when it came to light that Savage, a UK citized by birth, may have overstayed his visa after moving to America as a child. His latest legal trouble involves a lawsuit filed this year against him and Drake by Vogue publisher Conde Nast for using Vogue trademarks as part of their album cover.

