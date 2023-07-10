Is Nicki Minaj in the Barbie movie? The Harajuku connection explained

With the Barbie movie set to arrive soon, fans are wondering if singer Nicki Minaj will also appear in the film. She has long considered herself to be a Barbie and many fans know that she even called herself Harajuku Barbie.

However, suspicions about her being a part of the film have grown even more after she attended the film's premiere in Los Angeles. She was seen posing alongside Margot Robbie at the premiere and even talked about being a part of the whole Barbie experience. Needless to say, fans were curious if they would see her in the film. However, much to their disappointment, Minaj isn't a part of the upcoming film.

Nicki Minaj is not in the Barbie movie

Unfortunately for Nicki Minaj fans, it seems that she does not have a role to play in the Barbie movie. The title Barbie became synonymous with her since she called herself the “Harajuku Barbie” when MySpace was a big deal.

The term became one of her alter egos. Additionally, it means that Nicki the Harajuku Barbie highlights the characteristics of an inventive, amusing, coquettish girly girl-fashionista who adores everything pink. An exclusive one-of-a-kind Nicki Minaj Barbie doll figure was also made in 2011. So, the rapper was invited to the Barbie premiere on the basis of all that.

Minaj also launched her Barbie World music video alongside Ice Spice on June 23. She has been promoting it ever since, and an appearance at the Barbie movie premiere is another way to do that. At the same time, her arrival at the premiere also promotes the upcoming movie.

— Nicki Minaj at the “I’ve been saying ‘Barbie’ my whole career so it’s a very full circle moment for me.”— Nicki Minaj at the #Barbie premiere “I’ve been saying ‘Barbie’ my whole career so it’s a very full circle moment for me.” — Nicki Minaj at the #Barbie premiere https://t.co/A9Ih3V5fHR

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Minaj talked about things coming to a “full circle” for her.

“I’ve been saying ‘Barbie’ my whole career so it’s a very full circle moment for me,” she told the publication.

Even Margot Robbie was asked about posing with the infamous Rapper and she said that it was iconic.

“I’m dying. I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like, ‘Wow, I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj’,” Robbie added.

Seeing Nicki Minaj make a cameo in Margot Robbie’s upcoming movie would have been nice, but it isn’t happening as of now. However, talks of a Barbie sequel have happened and fans could expect it if Barbie turns out to be a commercial hit. Maybe then, Nicki Minaj could find a role in Barbie 2.

The cast and synopsis of Barbie

In the Barbie movie, Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken have a great time living in the colorful and perfect Barbie Land. However, when they are given the opportunity to travel to the real world, they end up experiencing the pleasures and risks of living amongst humans.

The official synopsis of Barbie reads:

“WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21. To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa and even John Cena.

