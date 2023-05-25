Margot Robbie's Vogue cover shoot for Barbie: Which designers did the actress wear? 

Ahead of Barbie's much-anticipated release on July 21, 2023, the lead actress Margot Robbie was interviewed for Vogue magazine, and during the photo shoot, she proved why she is the perfect lead for the movie. The actress wore multiple designer clothing, which made her look like a real-life Barbie.

The actress embraced the fantastic plastic looks as she covered Vogue magazine's 2023 Summer Gazette. The Australian actress, 32, wore many looks in Barbie's signature pink hues from designers like Versace, Valentino, Maison Margiela, and Chanel.

Margot Robbie donned multiple pink dresses and showcased her Barbie-esque style with the outfits alongside talking about the upcoming movie and her experience with the co-actor Ryan Gosling.

For Vogue 2023 summer cover shoot, Margot Robbie wore luxurious Barbie-esque outfits from Versace, Valentino, Chanel, and more

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been one of the most anticipated drops of 2023, and many fans have already indulged in the Barbie Core era alongside the fashion labels. Previously, the Fashion Doll collaborated with Gap, Hilary MacMilan, and more to launch multiple Barbie-esque collections for the general public.

Now, continuing the trend, the movie's lead actor, Margot Robbie, was seen wearing iconic designs. The actress wore a satin Versace gown covered in flowers for the shoot and cover.

Apart from the satin Versace gown, she wore many other luxurious designers to showcase her take on the Barbie-core fashion trend. To accessorize the Versace dress, Margot Robbie wore Chopard Haute Joaillerie earrings. For the next look, the actress wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress in light pink with black polka dots.

The light pink Valentino Haute Couture dress was accompanied by black gloves, shoes, and a huge Alessandra Rich pearl necklace. To capture the cowgirl aesthetic of the Barbie doll, Margot wore a red Maison Margiela shirt, a cowboy hat from Kenlsey Randall, Margiela heels, a belt from Kate Cate, black shorts, and drop earrings.

For her next look, the actress wore polka dotted Marni Top, which she accessorized with black sunglasses from Bonnie Clyde. To perfectly showcase the sun's outlook, she showcased her legs wearing only Norma Kamali briefs. Another theme was showcased with the Space Odyssey shoot, wearing a metallic Proenza Schouler dress.

A perfect elegant look was displayed as the actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress in a lilac hue. The dress featured a huge flared skirt with tight-fitted bodice. The look was finished off with Chopard label earrings and black-hued Paris Texas high heels.

Margot Robbie also donned a businesswoman look when she dressed in a Saint Laurent outfit featuring a top, skirt, belt, jacket, tights, and shoes in a gray-scale hue. Another highlight from the shoot included a tweed light pink Chanel Haute Couture dress. The tweed look gave luxurious vibes as matching bracelet, rings, and earrings was carried from Chanel Fine Jewelry.

The actress also showcased a playful look by wearing a Fleur du Mal bra top with a Miu Miu top and briefs. She also got onto the roller skates of Larroudes for the playful shot.

Besides the aforementioned brands, the actress Margot Robbie wore a Bottega Veneta dress, a Marc Jacobs dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Christopher John Rogers dress.

