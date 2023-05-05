Dua Lipa x Versace summer “La Vacanza” women’s collection: Everything we know so far

The relationship between Dua Lipa and Versace dates back many years. Ever since the start of her career, Dua Lipa has maintained a close connection with the label. There has always been a spark, whether it was attending the 2019 Met Gala as Versace's honored guest or even collaborating on their Spring/Summer campaign the year before.

Now in 2023, the Grammy-winning singer and Donatella Versace have collaborated to design Versace's High Summer "La Vacanza" women's collection, which will be presented on May 23 in Cannes. The collection will be available to shop online immediately after the presentation.

According to Rolling Stone, Donatella Versace calls summer a "magical time" and hopes the collection and intimate show capture the feelings and spirit of the season.

Dua Lipa x Versace “La Vacanza” summer women’s collection will be available after May 23

Due to her role as co-host of this year's Met Gala, Dua Lipa's prominence in the fashion world will only increase. The musician, who has won several Grammy Awards, has collaborated with Donatella Versace to create a see-now, buy-now Versace summer collection for women called "La Vacanza."

During a fashion show that will take place on May 23 in Cannes, the world will get its first look at the collaborative line. Although it is not included on the official schedule for the Cannes Film Festival, which takes place from May 16 to May 27, the runway will take place during those same dates at a venue that has not yet been disclosed.

Versace and Dua Lipa have not revealed what type of clothing will be included in the collection. Versace has posted on Instagram and dropped the news about this upcoming summer collection for women.

In the post, Donatella Versace said:

"I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes."

Dua Lipa also added:

"I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s “La Vacanza” collection for Versace with Donatella. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes."

Dua Lipa and Versace have developed a strong and fruitful relationship over the years. The pop star's penchant for bold and daring fashion aligns well with Versace's brand ethos, resulting in a successful collaboration between the two. Their partnership is a testament to the power of creative collaboration between the fashion and music industries.

Poll : 0 votes