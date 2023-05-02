"Dua Lipa saving the met gala": Fans react to the pop star's vintage Chanel gown for Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023, held on Monday, May 1, at 6:30 pm ET, had New Rules singer Dua Lipa as one of the first stars to grace the prestigious red carpet at the event. The pop-star, who is one of the co-chairs for tonight's Costume Institute Benefit, was spotted wearing a gorgeous Vintage Chanel gown.

The Met Gala 2023 marks the pop star's second appearance at the event after she was first spotted there for the Gala's 2019 edition. Fans believed she nailed the "Camp" theme in 2019, as she donned a psychedelic printed Versace gown that featured a giant waist bow.

Now, as she marks her presence at the Met's red carpet in Vintage Chanel, she has managed to win the hearts of viewers and fashion enthusiasts once again.

Kuu⁷ D-DAY @coffeecoccoa Dua lipa saving the met gala Dua lipa saving the met gala https://t.co/hAVzLrBxdN

Fans can't stop gushing about Dua Lipa's Vintage Chanel Couture gown for the Met Gala 2023

Every year, A-lister artists are seen pulling off unique looks that their designers choose in accordance with the designated theme for the Met Gala. For 2023, the theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty."

One of the co-chairs for tonight, Dua Lipa, was seen wearing a beautiful black and white tweed ballgown, designed by Karl, from the Chanel FW 1972 couture collection. The look was kept simple, but it was her accessories that stole the show.

Lipa was spotted in a Tiffany & Co. new legendary diamond, which is set on the jewelry label's Lucida Star necklace. The white diamond is over 100 carats and pays homage to the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond. It features 82 facets and costs about $10 million.

Her ensemble is on-theme as she honors one of Karl's most iconic pieces of clothing. The dress and Lipa's look left fans mesmerized and they took to social media to gush about the same.

Roslyn✨ @RoslynMoore96 #MetGala Wow, Dua Lipa as the Chanel bride is my favourite look so far 🤍 she's wearing a gown from Chanel’s Fall 1992 Couture Collection 🤩 #MetGala 2023 Wow, Dua Lipa as the Chanel bride is my favourite look so far 🤍 she's wearing a gown from Chanel’s Fall 1992 Couture Collection 🤩✨ #MetGala #MetGala2023 https://t.co/uyWDaCJrVZ

Fans complimented her for the way she gracefully carried the dress, which was previously modeled by Claudia Schiffer as a Karl Lagerfeld Bride during the Fall Winter 1972 Couture fashion show.

❦ @saintdoII OH MY GOD THE CRAZIEST PULL AND OFC IT’S DUA LIPA!! OH MY GOD THE CRAZIEST PULL AND OFC IT’S DUA LIPA!! https://t.co/mn3NMYNOg0

Janelle Lafond @janellelafondtv Putting my bets on Dua Lipa’s ‘92 Chanel bride look being my favorite of the night #MetGala Putting my bets on Dua Lipa’s ‘92 Chanel bride look being my favorite of the night #MetGala https://t.co/9x2g0fQwIH

. @ariduapictures



#MetGala she's a princess and her name is dua lipa she's a princess and her name is dua lipa #MetGala https://t.co/LgJcXb79ly

DUDA @saintdemie the met gala night hasn’t fully started yet and dua lipa is already making her way to the top 5 best looks of the night. this chanel 1992 worn by claudia schiffer on runway is beautiful! the met gala night hasn’t fully started yet and dua lipa is already making her way to the top 5 best looks of the night. this chanel 1992 worn by claudia schiffer on runway is beautiful! https://t.co/on51aPxgTj

The Met Gala, an annual fundraiser hosted by Anna Wintour, the long-time editor of Vogue, is an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and celebrities to dress up to the nines while showcasing support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

