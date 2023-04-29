Met Gala 2023 rumored guest list: Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Florence Pugh, and others may walk the red carpet

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser event that is set to take place on Monday, May 1, 2023. The event supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute and is hosted by the long-time editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour. The event marks an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to enjoy the unique looks that celebrities and their designers choose in accordance with the designated theme.

The event is one of the most exclusive gatherings of the year, organized to spread awareness and raise funds for the Costume Institute. The Met Gala invites fashion luminaries from across the globe and is by invitation only.

As the Met Gala 2023 approaches, fans are expecting to see their favorite stars light up the red carpet in keeping with the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Although the guest list hasn't been officially confirmed yet, there are a few stars who are sure to arrive at the event.

Top 7 stars confirmed to walk the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

1) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa confirmed to be co-chair at the Gala (Image via @dualipa/Instagram)

According to a statement released by the event's committee on January 18, 2023, pop sensation Dua Lipa is sure to walk the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. The singer will be one of the night's co-chairs and will therefore be one of the first celebrities to walk the carpet this year.

This will mark the pop star's second appearance at the event after she first walked the carpet in 2019. Fans believed she nailed the "Camp" theme in 2019 as she donned a psychedelic print Versace gown with a giant waist bow.

2) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks are both iconic and infamous. Last year, the reality TV star and businesswoman wore Marilyn Monroe's vintage dress, which made headlines.

Recent rumors suggested that Anna Wintour will not invite Kim Kardashian to the upcoming edition of the event. However, Page Size confirmed that the reality star is all set to walk the red carpet at this year's Met Gala as well.

Kim also confirmed the news as she shared several pictures with her cat during her trip to Paris and wrote:

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

3) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Daily @bestofpugh Florence Pugh will attend her very first Met Gala this year as the face of Valentino Florence Pugh will attend her very first Met Gala this year as the face of Valentino https://t.co/jHTfFimX37

The New York Times confirmed that Florence Pugh will be making her debut at the Met Gala 2023. The outlet further revealed that she will be attending the event with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, as the star of the upcoming Rockstud bag campaign.

Florence confirmed her presence at the event as she shed light on her outfit and told the publication:

"It’s big, but we like big, don’t we? When I’m on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you’re either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They’re nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing."

4) Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning confirmed on the guest list (Image via @ellefanning / Instagram)

In an interview with People magazine, The Great star Elle Fanning spoke about her plans for May 1, 2023, as she referred to the theme of the Met Gala that centers around the legendary designer.

She said:

"I had an idea kind of quickly, I have to say. I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch – an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited.”

Her statement confirmed her presence at the event, leaving fans anticipating her look.

5) Alia Bhatt

The Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt is set to make her Met Gala debut. As per Vogue India, she will walk the carpet in a custom design by the Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. Fans are excited to see how she will honor this year's theme.

6) Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton confirmed to be present at Met Gala 2023 (Image via @parishilton / Instagram)

Paris Hilton, one of the most highly recognized influencers and entrepreneurs, will be walking down the prestigious event's red carpet for the first time. Page Six has confirmed that the Hollywood personality will be attending the event as she was close with the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

7) Rita Ora

British singer Rita Ora confirmed that she will be attending the event as she gave her fans online an update about her life. She mentioned that she had been to fittings for her Met Gala look as she wrote:

"Mid week catch up/praise you promo nyc style/ met fittings which I can’t show atm and just life really. Keep streaming praising you guys I love you!!"

While Rita told fans that she can't reveal pictures from the fitting at the moment, her caption confirmed her presence at the event and fans can't wait to see her in action.

In addition to the co-chairs and aforementioned celebrities, one can expect stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, the Hadid sisters, the Biebers, Zoë Kravitz, Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and many more to walk the carpet in style.

Other confirmed guests to make an appearance include Pete Davidson, Priyanka Chopra, Rodger Federer, and others. Fans are also expecting to see Jimin BTS, RM, Jennie, and Rose from BLACKPINK from the K-Pop industry at the event.

Approximately 600 people make it onto Anna Wintour's final guest list, which includes names in fashion, film, tech, and politics. The event is held annually on the first Monday of May, with the exception of 2021, as it was delayed due to COVID.

Fashion enthusiasts are now gearing up to watch their favorite stars walk the red carpet in style on May 1, 2023.

