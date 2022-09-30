Where is Dua Lipa from? Everything to know about her Albanian roots as singer allegedly dates Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa seems to have a new man in her life. The London-born singer was seen kissing Trevor Noah, the South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, on Wednesday, September 28. With photos of the two kissing and hugging on a cozy night out in New York City being shared on social media, fans of the two are now debating if the two are dating and are in a pretty serious relationship.

An onlooker at the same restaurant claimed that they were sitting away from everyone else and sat close throughout the meal, according to the Daily Mail. As they left together, they were spotted indulging in some PDA as they bid adieu to one another.

Dua and Travis spotted private dining at a restaurant in the city. (Image via Twitter)

The insider also said:

“They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

Dua Lipa and Travis Noah seen kissing and hugging on the streets on NYC. (Image via Twitter/dlipahungary)

While the two were clearly in love and were seen showing their affection publicly, the singer has also been in a romantic relationship with Anwar Hadid, but the duo broke up last year in 2021.

The One Kiss singer was spotted in a black leather blazer and a plunging black top, paired with a pair of blue jeans. Trevor was seen wearing a green military-style jacket, paired with a black shirt and black jeans.

Was Dua Lipa born to Albanian parents?

Dua with her parents and two siblings. (Image via Instagram/AnesaLipa )

Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents. Her father, Dukagjin, is a marketing manager and also a member and lead vocalist of the rock bank, Oda. Her mother, Anesa, works in the tourism industry.

While Dua was born in London and stayed there until 2008, at the age of 15 she moved with her parents to Kosovo after Kosovo declared independence. She has two siblings, and Dua is the eldest of them all.

Being one of the hottest names in the world of pop music with many hit songs such as Levitating, One Kiss, New Rules and more, she earned many awards just 6 years into her music career. The singer has won three Grammy awards, five BRIT Awards and one American Music Award, and seems to have a close-knit relationship with her family, as they're often spotted with her at award functions and other events too.

Dua once said that it was her dad who motivated her to come to the music industry as she once said:

“My father is a musician from Kosovo, so I’ve always grown up around music at home. Whether that’s my dad’s songs or Sting, David Bowie, Stereophonics. But the first albums that I fell in love with myself were Whoa, Nelly! By Nelly Furtado and Missundaztood by Pink when I was about six. They were significant parts of my life, and I still reference them when I go into the studio now.”

Dua Lipa once stated that she started singing at the age of 5, and never stopped after. She even convinced her parents to let her move back to London to pursue singing as a career after she finished high school in Kosovo.

Coming to her personal life, Dua Lipa was in a serious relationship with Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. But the duo broke up last year. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with English chef Isaac Carew from 2013 to 2017. She also dated the former lead singer of LANY, Paul Klein, from August 2017 to January 2018.

While the news of Dua Lipa and Noah’s relationship is leaving everyone shocked, amazed and delighted, neither of them have made any official statements in connection to their alleged romance.

