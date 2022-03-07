5 set of K-pop idols who are siblings

It is commonplace in the entertainment industry to find multiple superstars hailing from the same families, and the K-pop industry is no different. With more and more groups and idols debuting every year, it is no surprise that some idols are related to each other.

So, here is a list of K-pop sibling duos to prove that talent does run in the family.

Sibling duos taking the K-pop world by storm

1) Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun

Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are one of the most well-known sibling duos in the industry. They started their careers with SBS' singing reality show K-pop Star 2 and made their debut as a duo named AKMU under YG Entertainment.

Their first album, Play, was released in 2014 and featured 11 tracks written by Chan-hyuk.

They released their first ever collaborative project, Next Episode, in 2021.

2) Huening Kai and Huening Bahiyyih

The newest sibling duo in town, Huening Kai and Huening Bahiyyih, are making a name for themselves. Kai debuted as Big Hit’s boy band TXT’s maknae in 2019. Bahiyyih was a contestant on Mnet’s survival show Girls Planet 999 and debuted with Kep1er in 2021.

The Korean-American sibling duo has another older sister, Lea, who used to be a member of the group VIVA.

3) Chae Yeon & Chaeryeong

Chae Yeon and Chaeryeong started out in the industry as competitors on the reality television competition show K-pop Star 3 in 2013. After getting eliminated from the show, the duo went on to join JYP Entertainment.

Lee Chae-yeon is a former member of Off The Record Entertainment's girl group IZ*ONE. She is currently managed by WM Entertainment.

The younger of the two, Lee Chae-ryeong is a member of JYP Entertainment’s ITZY.

The sisters reunited for a special performance at the 2020 KBS Festival.

4) Jessica Jung and Krystal

Former Girls' Generation member Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal were both scouted by SM Entertainment together. However, Krystal joined the agency after Jessica.

While Jessica made her debut with Girls' Generation in 2007, Krystal joined f(x) in 2009. They frequently appeared onstage together and, in 2014, even hosted a reality program called Jessica & Krystal.

5) Sungyeol and Dae-yeol

Lee Sung-yeol, the older of the two, is a member of boy band Infinite. Both the brothers are signed under Woollim Entertainment. Sung-yeol’s younger brother, Lee Dae-yeol, made his debut with Golden Child in 2017. He was also a part of Woollim’s pre-debut project, W Project.

