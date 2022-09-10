Stray Kids' Hyun-lix and Dua Lipa raise temperatures at the YSL show in Paris

Stray Kids members Hyunjin and Felix turned heads on September 4, when they were captured in the same frame by none other than the American singer Dua Lipa.

The trio was seen attending the launch of the brand new YSL Libre Le Parfum in the city of Paris.

The celebrities left fans in awe of their ravishing looks as Hyunjin went for a sultry look with a black T-shirt under a matching blazer with a wet hair look similar to that of Felix, who opted for a satin black shirt instead.

They looked like twins, aptly described by their name 'Hyun-lix' which is used by fans to lovingly address the duo.

Dua Lipa too, complimented the Hyun-lix duo looking absolutely breathtaking in a black dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her tan skin, with her hair done in a casual high bun.

Fans go gaga over the Hyun-lix-Dua Lipa interaction

Fans have been flocking to Twitter to spread the news of the duo's iconic meet and greet with the American pop star at the YSL Beauty after-party.

The event has etched a permanent spot in the minds of fans, who have left no stone unturned in drawing attention to the moment.

starfess | TRIGGERNYA -star @starfess THEY'RE



-guys FELIX & HYUNJIN STRAY KIDS SAMA DUA LIPA DI AFTER PARTY Y S LTHEY'RE -guys FELIX & HYUNJIN STRAY KIDS SAMA DUA LIPA DI AFTER PARTY Y S L 😱😱😱😱 THEY'RE 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HFLtbXcP43

anika @x_mina00 HYUNJIN AND FELIX WITH DUA LIPA???!???? HYUNJIN AND FELIX WITH DUA LIPA???!???? https://t.co/3sG9hCRR8f

vroom vroom 🍒 @ucancallmewilla

oml the power of this visual ‍ felix and hyunjin with dua lipaoml the power of this visual felix and hyunjin with dua lipa oml the power of this visual ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/gCWth5tGSg

The Stray Kids duo Hyun-lix was suddenly spotted in Paris on September 4, which sparked speculations since Felix was believed to have been in Australia.

CornHingle McDinkle⤮ @pIanethan op saw felix in paris...they left to smoke and saw him OUT OF NOWHERE and when they went back to work he was behind them, he gave op a big smile and asked if they were doing good before wearing his mask again op saw felix in paris...they left to smoke and saw him OUT OF NOWHERE and when they went back to work he was behind them, he gave op a big smile and asked if they were doing good before wearing his mask again https://t.co/Z9nGWrRW4F

⤮ @jentIelix FROM THIS UP CLOSE YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE ALL THE FLAWS HYUNLIX DONT HAVE FROM THIS UP CLOSE YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE ALL THE FLAWS HYUNLIX DONT HAVE https://t.co/8hnAQXz4UX

Fans were quick to suspect that they were perhaps in France to attend the launch of YSL's new fragrance.

The fandom went wild after spotting the two at the launch party looking absolutely chic in their outfits. Hyunjin sported a semi-formal black and white suit, whereas Felix went for an all-black leather jacket.

ٍ @HYUNLIXSOURCES [220905] hyunlix in paris

hyunjin and felix at ysl event [220905] hyunlix in parishyunjin and felix at ysl event https://t.co/QCJL1xhKxR

Both boys were later seen standing next to Dua Lipa at the after party and fans wishing for their interaction were blessed with pictures of the three of them posted on YSL Beauty's Instagram page itself.

ams🍦 @hyunjinie320 HYUNJIN, FELIX AND DUA LIPA IN THE SAME FRAME YALL HYUNJIN, FELIX AND DUA LIPA IN THE SAME FRAME YALL https://t.co/wjvQWT5f7a

Dua Lipa also took to Instagram to share the same picture featuring the beloved K-pop boys, which has been making the rounds online.

⤮ @goIfIefleur hyunjin and felix on dua lipa’s story hyunjin and felix on dua lipa’s story 😭 https://t.co/PA7lsabhAc

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL's new perfume Libre Le Parfum and the event was also attended by K-pop group EXO's member Kai.

Stray Kids are set to return with their upcoming mini album Maxident

After a hectic year, the eight-member boy group Stray Kids was seen enjoying some time off from work. Bang Chan and Felix had the chance to pay a visit to their home country, Australia.

Their visit coincided with the VMAs, and although the group lost its only nomination (Best K-pop), the fandom was ecstatic and celebrated their return. Due to COVID restrictions, the duo did not meet their family during their visit.

화영 @yslcheol i cannot explain the feeling of satisfaction to know that chan AND felix are finally back in australia after years of being separated with their family and hometown i cannot explain the feeling of satisfaction to know that chan AND felix are finally back in australia after years of being separated with their family and hometown 😭😭😭 i cannot explain the feeling of satisfaction to know that chan AND felix are finally back in australia after years of being separated with their family and hometown https://t.co/Y6MdtzTnag

The 8-member boy group is now gearing up for the release of their comeback album.

Stray Kids (aka SKZ) on September 6 KST, dropped the comeback trailer for MAXIDENT, the upcoming mini-album. The group released hyung line (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin and Hyunjin) individual teasers on September 7. Pre-orders for the album have also begun.

MAXIDENT will be released on Friday, October 7, 2022.

