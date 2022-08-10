Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's relationship timeline explored as couple reportedly ties knot

Singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi are reportedly married! According to The Daily Mail, Ora has also changed her surname and will now be known as Mrs. Waititi-Ora.

Reports of their marriage flooded social media after the two were pictured wearing golden bands on their ring fingers. This sparked speculation that the two of them have already tied the knot. Recently, media outlet The Sun also claimed that the pair secretly married in an intimate ceremony in London.

Geekgirlforever @scifichick25 All I will say is I wish Rita Ora and Taika Waititi a happy marriage. All I will say is I wish Rita Ora and Taika Waititi a happy marriage. https://t.co/421enQYKJg

A look into Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's relationship

According to The Sun's report, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi had a "really intimate ceremony" that was "super special for everyone there." The Sun's source also noted that "their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are."

However, it has been highlighted in the report that Ora did not want to make a big deal about the wedding. She reportedly wished to "keep the relationship as private as possible."

The couple, who became public about their relationship in August 2021, started dating the same year. In April 2021, Ora posted a photo on social media where she was seen cuddling Waititi. The caption read:

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.."

During the filming of Taika Waititi's movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ora was also spotted multiple times in Australia, where the movie was being filmed. Some fans even believed that Ora was about to make a cameo in the Chris Hemsworth starrer.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Rita Ora spotted with #ThorLoveAndThunder ’s Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe in Sydney, Australia, sparking rumors that she may make an appearance in the film. Rita Ora spotted with #ThorLoveAndThunder’s Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe in Sydney, Australia, sparking rumors that she may make an appearance in the film. https://t.co/M2uO8Decv7

Fans were convinced that the two were dating when they attended The Suicide Squad's premiere in Los Angeles in August 2021. Soon after their red carpet debut, the two of them attended The Met Gala together in September, where the couple posed glamorously.

In August 2021, Rita posted some lovely snaps from Taika's 46th birthday celebration. The pictures also included Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Later on, the two made their first talk-show appearance together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they teamed up against Normani and Taraji P. Henson for a fun game.

The lovebirds did not stop at that! Taika Waititi showed his support for Rita Ora when she was announced to have joined the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series on Disney+. Taking to Instagram, Waititi penned:

"F**k yeah!!! I’m super proud of this girl!"

Posting some throwback pictures from this year's Valentine's Day, Rita Ora noted that the two of them had first met in 2018. She wrote:

"Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie."

However, the news of them getting married might have come as a shocker since Waititi ignored wedding questions during his appearance on This Morning with Chris Evans to promote Lightyear.

When the host asked whether he would be married soon, Taika Waititi did not respond to the question stating that he had a poor internet connection.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple also got engaged two months ago, but neither of the two celebrities commented on the same.

Rita Ora has already started working on her third album. While reports of their wedding are being judged on social media, neither Rita Ora nor Taika Waititi has opened up about their rumored marriage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta