"Kim K is retiring": Kim Kardashian hints at future plans at TIME 100 Summit

Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old highly successful businesswoman, influencer, media personality, socialite, and mother-of-four, has always been the talk of the town. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently appeared at the prestigious TIME 100 Summit on April 25, 2023, and sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow.

During the interview, Kim seemed to hint at her potential retirement plans. She spoke about her aspirations to "be an attorney" once she retires and to open her very own firm to focus on prison reform.

Kim said:

"I always joke with my mom and with my manager, I say ‘Kim K is retiring and I’m just going to be an attorney so you can go help my siblings,’...I’d be just as happy doing that, cameras [or] no cameras."

"Once I saw that I was able to make a difference, I couldn't stop there" - Kim Kardashian on being an advocate for criminal justice reform

Since the beginning of her television career, Kim Kardashian has gone on to expand her empire. She often takes to her social media account, where she has 350 million followers to shed light upon and advocate for important causes, including criminal justice reform. As per Harper's Bazaar, in 2018, Kim successfully persuaded the release of an imprisoned woman named Alice Marie Johnson.

While talking about her passion for criminal justice reform and why she wants to strongly advocate for it during an interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow at the TIME 100 Summit, Kim said:

"Once I saw that I was able to make a difference, I couldn’t stop there and I realized there were so many other people to help,...[With] Alice I felt like it was a fairly easy experience for me when I know it shouldn’t be to help get someone out. It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months."

She also successfully runs multiple businesses, including a private equity firm called SKKY Partners, the SKKN skincare line, and SKIMS shapewear, which has turned into a 3-billion-dollar company in less than four years. SKIMS was named one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2022. The business is all set to be represented by Kim Kardashian herself on the cover of the June issue of TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

During the interview, the media personality and businesswoman also reflected on the success of her shapewear line SKIMS. She recalled how she had to cut and dye her very own shapewear with coffee and tea bags in the sink before launching her shapewear line.

While talking about SKIMS and its success in the interview, Kim said:

"It was filling the gap of something that didn’t exist in the marketplace,...I was looking for a solution to the fact that I loved shaped wear. There wasn’t a color tone that fit my skin tone, let alone with most of my friends."

Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential women in the world and has created her very own empire and has been expanding it for more than a decade now. In 2015, she was also named one of TIME’s Most Influential People. She will also be starring in 2023's American Horror Story: Delicate.

