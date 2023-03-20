Kim Kardashian shares adorable snaps on Instagram as her kids meet PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and FaceTime Neymar

Kim Kardashian has shared pictures of her children meeting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe and FaceTiming Neymar. The American socialite was in attendance at the Parc des Princes with Kendall Jenner to watch the Parisians in action on Sunday (March 20).

The US businesswoman seemed to be carrying a curse around the football world as she watched Mbappe and Lionel Messi's side slip to a 2-0 defeat to Stade Rennais. Her visit to the Emirates three days earlier saw Arsenal crash out of the Europa League.

Kardashian posted a picture of herself and Jenner on her Instagram story watching PSG in the Parc des Princes crowd while sipping on white wine. She captioned the snap:

"soooo us @kendalljenner."

The American's son Saint and his friends were then given a cherishable moment following the game to meet Parisian star Mbappe. Kardashian recorded a video of the kids singing in French to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. She thanked the Ligue 1 club for their hospitality:

“Thank you so much @psg for making our kids dreams come true”.

The children also got the opportunity to FaceTime Neymar as they did with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka last Thursday. Kardashian then posted another snap of the kids cuddling her, captioning it:

“It’s safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!!”

PSG might be relieved that Kardashian's football tour has ended. Their 2-0 defeat to Rennes is the first time they have suffered a league defeat at home since June 2021. They remain top of Ligue 1 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Messi and Mbappe booed off after PSG suffer defeat to Rennes

Mbappe and Co were in the line of fire.

The Parc des Princes was hostile on Sunday after Christophe Galtier's men put in one of the worst performances of their season. Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi (45') and Arnaud Kalimuendo (48') did the damage for Rennes.

Messi was booed entering the pitch as talks over a new contract continue to stall. A return to Barcelona in the summer is becoming increasingly likely and PSG fans are less than impressed.

However, he and his teammates were booed off the pitch by their own supporters when the final whistle was blown. Messi and Mbappe struggled to get the better of Les Rouge et Noirs' defense on a sorry day.

Next up for Galtier's side is a clash with Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 2). Parisian players may be relieved to get the international break this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes