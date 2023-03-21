Kim Kardashian shares viral video of how her 9-year-old son reacted to greeting from Lionel Messi before PSG game

Kim Kardashian has shared a viral video of her nine-year-old son and friends' reaction to greeting Lionel Messi ahead of PSG's 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes. The American businesswoman was in attendance at the Parc des Princes with her son Saint, 9, on Sunday (March 19).

Kardashian was at pitchside before the game alongside Saint and his young friends. She shared her son's reaction to meeting Messi, which has gone viral on social media. Saint and the kids can be seen shouting and waving:

"Messi, Messi."

PSG Chief @psg_chief | Kim Kardashian on IG story :



“When Leo Messi says hi back” | Kim Kardashian on IG story :“When Leo Messi says hi back” 📲 | Kim Kardashian on IG story :“When Leo Messi says hi back” https://t.co/QnWuTaiVIq

Once Lionel Messi acknowledged the group of children, they jumped with joy in a heartwarming moment. Unfortunately, they didn't watch the Argentine at his usual best. Rennes ran out 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

However, Saint and his group of friends definitely had a memorable experience as they also met Kylian Mbappe following the game. They also FaceTimed the injured Neymar.

Kim Kardashian has been on a football tour with Saint, and they were visitors at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium four days ago. Their visit saw the Gunners knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP. Young English forward Bukayo Saka FaceTimed the children and spoke to them about winning the Premier League.

Kim Kardashian gives four-word response to football world after visiting Lionel Messi's PSG

Kim Kardashian brought Lionel Messi (above) bad luck.

Kim Kardashian's football tour has ended, and she has made quite an impact. PSG suffered their first home defeat in the league since April 2021. Meanwhile, Arsenal's hopes of winning a European trophy were ended during her trip to north London.

The football world has been making light of the Kardashian curse with several memes. The American socialite has laughed it up and posted a message on her social media with a picture of herself and Saint in shock at the Emirates. She captioned it:

"The memes im seeing (laughing face)."

Kim Kardashian got the chance to see 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi in action. However, the Argentine failed to impress and will head off for the international break with La Abiceleste this week.

He will represent his country for the first time since winning the World Cup when they face Panama (March 24) and Cucurao (March 28). Kardashian perhaps should have booked a ticket to the South American nation to watch the world champions in action.

Poll : 0 votes