Where to buy Cara Delevingne x Karl Lagerfeld collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's eponymous label is building on its muse-artist relationship with British actress and model Cara Delevingne. The dynamic duo has partnered up to launch a well-rounded collection dubbed CARA LOVES KARL that includes apparel pieces for both men and women.

Cara Delevingne worked alongside the design director at Karl Lagerfeld, Hun Kim, to develop a sustainable collection that focuses on inclusivity through its gender-neutral designs. CARA LOVES KARL was launched globally on the official e-commerce site of Karl Lagerfeld on September 8, 2022.

More about the newly launched Cara Delevingne x Karl Lagerfeld CARA LOVES KARL gender-neutral collection

Newly launched Cara Delevingne x Karl Lagerfeld CARA LOVES KARL gender-neutral collection (Image via Karl Lagerfeld)

Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld met each other for the first time in 2012 at the Chanel couture show. Ever since, Lagerfeld's influence has manifested itself in Delevingne's life, and her newly launched capsule collection is celebrating their shared affinities and deep connection.

Named CARA LOVES KARL, the collection offers a mix of genderless ready-to-wear and accessories line. In an interview with Vogue, Cara Delevingne commented upon the genderless aspect of the collection:

“I’ve never understood how we can define clothing with a gender. It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless.”

The collection concentrates on the tailoring approach with a minimalistic and basic palette of black, white, and navy hues. The collection features elongated vests, button-down shirts, and suit jackets and boasts of modern two-piece sets, asymmetrical jackets, casual tees, reversible fleece hoodies, cross-body bags, and more.

The button-down shirts are given extra details to allow the wearer to customize the pieces according to their styles. For example, one piece features a removable collar, and another features buttons at the waistline to transform the shirt into a crop.

A selection of apparel, footwear, and accessories has been included in the complete collection. The collection is given a more dressed-down look.

In an official press release, Delevingne commented on the collaboration:

“I’m honored to be able to partner with the only fashion house that carries Karl’s name and get the chance to make a personal contribution to his legacy. It’s been great to share my ideas with the creative team, have a say in the designs, and just have some fun in the process.”

The collection features denim hero styles, tailored looks, and mix-and-match individual pieces to elevate the wardrobe and make it into a one-of-a-kind collection. The collection was created with all sizes and genders in mind. A few highlighted pieces in the collection include:

Wide Leg Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $389. Bi-color Blazer, which can be availed at a retail price of $599. Reversible Faux-Fur Bomber, which can be availed at a retail price of $529. Lace-Up Biker Boots, which can be availed at a retail price of $379. Bi-Color Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $269. Longline Denim Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $349. Convertible Faux-Fur Biker Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $599. Reversible Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $699. Recycled Nylon Tote, which can be availed at a retail price of $329. Derby Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $319.

Keeping in line with contemporary fashion's progressive approach to apparel designs, the CARA LOVES KARL collection is accompanied by a futuristic campaign. The campaign immortalizes the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne's relationship and features digital avatars of the two icons standing next to each other.

The collection includes "Avatar" pieces in the collection, which showcase the graphic imagery of the two icons' digital avatars. The collection can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Karl Lagerfeld and in pop-up stores in Los Angeles, New York, Milan, and Paris, starting September 8, 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht