Who failed to impress fashion icon Donatella Versace on Next in Fashion season 2 episode 1? Royalty Challenge and more explored

The much awaited reality fashion competition series Next in Fashion aired all its episodes on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3.01 am on Netflix. The show brought in 12 fashion designers who will come up with some of their best work to impress judges with their creativity and talent. The upcoming second season will be even more interesting as the artists bring more charm and personality with their dresses.

In the premiere episode of Next in Fashion, Usama's fashion design failed to impress fashion icon Donatella Versace and stylist Jason Bolden. They felt it was too similar to the ones found in malls and wasn't in tune with the royal theme. He was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

The return of Netflix's fashion series will see a group of aspiring designers competing for a cash prize of $200,000. The show will be hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France and joining him this season will be popular model Gigi Hadid, and will also feature a number of guest judges. The contestants will participate in a number of interesting and intriguing challenges throughout the season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Twelve up-and-coming designers from across the nation will be put to the test to deliver cutting-edge looks. Expect to see everything from exaggerated puffers and sleek menswear to cut-out dresses and drag-inspired gowns."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Next in Fashion epiosde 1.

Episode 1 of Next in Fashion season 2 saw contestants make royalty themed outfits

Episode 1 of Next in Fashion began with the hosts welcoming the 12 contestants to the competition. They then explained that the artists will have to bring in their best talents to keep themselves going. They were then introduced to a state-of-the-art workroom where they would prepare all their designs.

The first challenge was all about Royalty. The contestants had to make designs which were their versions of royalty, which can be inspired by lords, emperors, pharaohs of the past, but they can also bring in other forms of royalty in hip-hop, drag and Hollywood among others.

The Next in Fashion contestants were to be judged by talented fashion stylist Jason Bolden. The hosts then revealed that the 12 artists will also be judged by "actual fashion royalty" and fashion icon Donatella Versace. This stunned the contestants as they celebrated the fact that they could show off their designs to the icon herself.

The cast quickly got to work on their designs and create their own versions of Kings and Queens to model on the runway. Each one of them had their own inspiration and wanted to create a design inspired by the same. While some went for puffer jackets, others went for cut sleeves and floral prints.

Usama took Jennifer Lopez as his inspiration and went for a long-sleeve dress with a straight cut skirt, adding a lot of zippers to give a "luxe effect." Ahead of making the dress, the Next in Fashion contestant reflected on his journey. He grew up in a very strict Venezuelan household, where he wasn't able to express himself.

He moved to the U.S. to pursue his dream of becoming a fashion designer. He reflects his aesthetic in his designs, which are "bold, modern and edgy." While looking at his design process, the hosts felt that he needed to bring more "regal" elements. At that point, the dress was similar to Balmain. He decided to rethink the design as he didn't want the same feedback from the judges.

During the runway show on Next in Fashion premiere episode, the judges felt that the design could've been better and thought of in another way. They expressed that it wasn't "fresh, modern or new." The contestant ultimately had to head back home and was eliminated from the competition.

Season 2 of Next in Fashion has been an interesting watch so far. The upcoming episodes will see the contestants get their creative juices flowing and deliver some of their best fashion designs. Viewers will have to keep watching the series to see what's more in store for them.

All episodes of Next in Fashion are currently streaming on Netflix.

