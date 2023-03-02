Next in Fashion season 2 guest judges: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and others from Netflix’s show

Next in Fashion is set to return to screens for the first time since it aired in 2020 with another season. Season two will feature a change of pace as Tan France will be joined by one of the highest-paid models, Gigi Hadid as his co-host. The two will act as mentors for the new set of contestants.

The upcoming season will feature a new set of guest judges including Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, Hailey Beiber, Donatella Versace, and many others. The judges will appear in different episodes to help decide who will battle it out for the grand prize of $200,000 and a chance to debut their collection with Rent the Runaway.

Tune in on Netflix on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3:01 am to watch the season premiere of Next in Fashion season two.

Bella Hadid, Hailey Beiber, Donatella Versace, and others to serve as guest judges in Next in Fashion season two

The trailer of Next in Fashion season two was dropped two weeks ago by Netflix. It gave viewers an insight into what to expect from the show that is set to return after a three-year hiatus.

The promo clip teased the appearance of some “fashion royalty." Apart from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, this included Olivier Rousteing, Candice Swanepoel, Emma Chamberlain, and Donatella Versace.

Other fashion icons to serve as guest judges in Next in Fashion season two include Helena Christensen, Isabel Marant, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ashley Park, and Jennifer Hyman.

Donatella Versace

The Italian fashion designer and younger sister of Gianni Versace is set to appear in the season premiere of the Netflix fashion design show.

She was previously Versace’s CEO, chief creative officer, and artistic director. Donatella also played a vital part in selling the company to Michael Kors in 2018.

Helena Christensen

Set to appear in episode two is the Danish supermodel, photographer, fashion designer, and actress, Helena Christensen. She was one of the original Victoria's Secrets Angels.

Helena is also the co-founder of Nylon magazine.

Emma Chamberlain

The American vlogger and social media personality is now a fashion influencer who started her career with YouTube. She also has a podcast, is in partnership with Lancome, and has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vogue Australia, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Isabel Marant

Set to appear on Next in Fashion season two episode four is the French designer who first launched her brand in 1994.

Isabel Marant is the recipient of many awards. These include Award de la Mode, Fashion Designer of the Year by British Glamour, and Contemporary Designer of the Year by Elle.

Olivier Rousteing

Set to appear in episode five is the 25-year-old French designer Oliver Rousteing who was named after the creative director of Balmain.

Bella Hadid

Set to appear in episode six is Bella Hadid, an American fashion model and sister of Next in Fashion season two co-host Gigi Hadid.

Candice Swanepoel

The South African model and Victoria’s Secret angel, Candice Swanepoel is set to appear in episode seven of season two. She has made an appearance in several editorials, including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, V, Allure, and more.

Hailey Bieber

The American model, actress, and socialite will appear in episode eight of the Netflix show. She has previously appeared in campaigns for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger as a model and owns her own skincare brand, Rhode.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

The stylist will join Bieber in episode eight. Gabriella currently works as a contributing Fashion Editor at Large for Vogue and is the founder of a clothing line with Target.

Ashley Park

The actress, who appeared in Emily in Paris, is set to grace the screens in Next in Fashion. The Tony and Grammy nominee was on Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, The King and I, and Sunday in the Park with George.

Jennifer Hyman

The CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway will join the lineup of guest judges in episode 10 of season two.

