How did Emily in Paris season 2 end? A recap ahead of season 3 premiere

Emily in Paris season 3 is set to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and will mark the return of the comedy series after a year-long break.

But before we get to the recap of season 2, let's take a look at the synopsis of Emily in Paris season 3. The official logline of the Netflix series, created by Darren Star, reads:

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

It has also been revealed that Emily in Paris season 3 will have a total of 10 episodes, just like the previous two seasons. All of them are expected to drop on Netflix in bulk on December 21, 2022.

The end of Emily in Paris season 2 left fans craving for more

Starting with Emily's love life, season 2 was torrid for the character essayed by Lily Collins. Following her BFF Camille's (Camille Razat) split with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily was seen getting involved with the French chef. However, the looming guilt after the hookup forced Emily to distance herself from Gabriel.

She then found romance with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) after meeting the East Londoner in French class, but the latter seemed to have suspicions about the lingering feelings that Emily had for Gabriel. However, he eventually ended up suggesting pursuing a long-distance relationship owing to his impending return to London.

In the meantime, Emily acknowledges and accepts her feelings for Gabriel and decides to confess her love for him, only to find that Camille and Gabriel were back together. Emily in Paris season 2 ended without revealing whether she chose to be with Alfie or go on to confess her love for Gabriel.

On the work front, season 2 began with Emily continuing her secondment at Savoir. With a promising stint that probably included the option of her moving back to the United States, Emily seemed to be at the top of her game at the Gilbert Group's Parisian office.

However, Emily in Paris season 2 ended with the titular character facing a huge dilemma. It saw her being persuaded by her colleague Sylvie (Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to leave Savoir and join a new agency that the former was creating with Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

The second installment of the Netflix comedy series came to an end with Emily telling Sylvie on a call that she had made up her mind, but her choice wasn't revealed.

Apart from the aforementioned arcs, we can also expect Emily's father to make an appearance in the upcoming season as Emily was seen sending him a text that she missed him in Emily in Paris season 2.

Helmed by Andrew Fleming, Peter Lauer, and Katina Medina Mora, Emily in Paris season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

