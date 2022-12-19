The third season of Netflix's Emily in Paris is all set to drop on the platform on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3 am ET. The new season will continue the intriguing story of Emily Cooper as fans wait with bated breath, hoping for the show to answer several pertinent questions about Emily's love life.

Along with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, and many others playing significant supporting parts, Lily Collins plays the show's titular character. The show's first two seasons earned a lot of positive reviews, which has raised anticipation among fans for the latest season.

Emily in Paris season 3 will see Emily make difficult decisions

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 3 on November 30, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events that'll unfold in the much-anticipated third season. It opens with Emily telling her friend about the ''romantic decision'' that she made and how it has made her life difficult.

The trailer continues to maintain the lively tone of the first two seasons that made the series a fan-favorite among rom-com lovers. Netflix also shared a short description of the upcoming season which reads:

''One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.''

Since the previous season ended on a cliffhanger, viewers are anticipating the next season to give definitive answers to the many unanswered concerns about Emily's love life, career, and other aspects of her life.

The third season, like the first two installments, will have a total of 10 episodes, all of which are expected to drop on Netflix on December 21, 2022.

Emily in Paris explores the protagonist's new life in the City of Love

The rom-com series explores the exciting life of Emily Cooper, who moved to Paris from Chicago after landing a new job. The show depicts the numerous joys and everyday struggles that Emily deals with as she goes through the most exciting phase of her life. Here's a brief description of the show shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel:

''After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.''

The series has garnered a strong fan following from around the world, thanks to its entertaining plot, quirky characters, and strong performances by the cast. Although some critics took issue with the characterization of the lead role, the critical reception has largely been positive.

Noted filmmaker Darren Star is the creator of the much awaited show. Star's credits include Younger, Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, and And Just Like That..., to name a few.

You can watch the third season of Emily in Paris on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

