5 best romantic comedies to watch on Netflix in 2022

Netflix, being one of the top OTT platforms across the world, has a library of varied and extensive content. With offerings ranging from series and films to animations, across a wide array of genres, the streaming giant has something for everyone.

With fall just around the corner, if you're feeling some romance in the air, we have prepared a list of some of the best new titles to watch with your partner. Here, we explore 5 of the best romantic comedies that were released this year and are ready to stream on Netflix. Even if you are just a fan of the feel-good romantic comedy genre, these titles won't disappoint.

So cozy up on your couches and beds and stream a healthy dose of rom-coms this September on Netflix.

A Perfect Pairing, Business Proposal and more - 5 of the best romantic comedies that you should watch on Netflix in 2022

1) A Perfect Pairing

A Perfect Pairing (Image via Netflix)

A Perfect Pairing is a recent romantic comedy drama that released on Netflix. Directed by Stuart McDonald, the movie stars Victoria Justice as the protagonist alongside Australian actor Adam Demos. The movie released exclusively on the streaming platform on May 19, 2022, to mixed feedback from the audience. While some found the film to be a perfect example of a rom-com, others were left wanting more from the story.

A Perfect Pairing follows Lola Alvarez, a Los Angeles-based wine executive working for Mythos Wines. When her colleague steals her pitch and secures herself a promotion, Lola decides to finally quit. She then goes on to start her own venture with the savings she has, and aims at bagging a massive client like Vaughn Family Wines to jumpstart her company.

She travels to Australia to convince the Vaughns to hire her, but what awaits her is not just a two-day business trip, but a much longer stay in the country. In a bid to convince the Vaughns to give their business to her company, Lola volunteers to work on their sheep farm. This is where she meets Max, a handsome local man, and the two gradually fall for each other.

The film finds itself on this list as it has all the ingredients that make a good rom-com - a cute couple, a picturesque landscape and a lighthearted and humorous storyline. A Perfect Pairing has already found its place in the hearts of many fans.

2) Business Proposal

Business Proposal (Image via Netflix)

Business Proposal is a 2022 South Korean romantic comedy series based on the webtoon of the same name by HaeHwa and Narak. Riding the wave of popularity that K-dramas have been receiving, Business Proposal quickly became a talked-about title and garnered a huge fan following. The series stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah in the lead roles.

Business Proposal follows Shin Ha-ri, who accepts the request of her rich best friend, Jin Young-seo, to go in her place on a blind date that her father had arranged. But when she realizes that her date is the CEO of her company, she panics and tries to end the date as soon as she can. However, her brazen attitude and straightforward personality catches the attention of Kang Tae-moo, who decides to marry her.

Netflix has released one season of Business Proposal consisting of twelve episodes for the audience to enjoy on the platform. K-dramas no doubt have almost perfected the romantic comedy genre and their productions are mostly successful. Business Proposal also falls under this category, seeing how much popularity it has garnered since its release in early 2022.

3) Uncoupled

Uncoupled (Image via Netflix)

Uncoupled is an American romantic comedy series by Netflix that released on July 29, 2022. Created and written by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the series stars Neil Patrick Harris in the lead role of Michael Lawson. Uncoupled focuses on how homosexual relationships, similar to heterosexual ones, face problems of falling out of love.

The show follows Michael, a recently single 40-something-year-old gay man, as he tries to accept his fate and the new dating scene in Manhattan. He navigates his newly single lifestyle while healing and finally coming to peace with the truth. Uncoupled has been well received by the audience with mixed reviews from critics.

The show is a fresh watch and fans of Neil Patrick Harris should definitely catch it to see his charming self back on screen with another unique character. It is also Netflix's only LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy title this season and deserves its place on his list. The first season of the title is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Love & Gelato

Love & Gelato (Image via Netflix)

Love & Gelato is a 2022 romantic comedy adapted from the best-selling book by the same name by Jenna Evans Welch. With the book being a hit among readers with other ventures like the To All the Boys trilogy and The Kissing Booth trilogy becoming successful book-to-screen adaptations, Love & Gelato also has similar expectations. Directed by Brandon Camp, the movie features Susanna Skaggs in the lead role.

Set predominantly in the picturesque and romantic city of Florence, Italy, Love & Gelato revolves around Lina Emerson, a 17 years old American girl. She travels to Italy to honor her mother's wish to meet her biological father and travel through Italy as she had done in her youth. Lina stays with her godmother Francesca and gradually explores new paths in life that she had never gone down before.

The film is a coming-of-age story of love, family, relationships and new experiences set in the beautiful city of Florence. This journey of self-discovery along with multiple romantic interests makes for an enjoyable watch and places it on the list of the best romantic comedies this season. The movie released on June 22, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

5) The Royal Treatment

The Royal Treatment (Image via Netflix)

The Royal Treatment is an American rom-com drama movie that released on January 20, 2022, on Netflix. Directed by Rick Jacobson, the movie features Laura Marano and Mena Massoud as the lead characters. The film quickly became the most-watched film during the week of its release and held the top position globally for another two weeks on the streaming platform.

The Royal Treatment tells the story of Isabella "Izzy", a New York hairdresser, who is hired to become the hair and makeup artist for the wedding of a Prince. In dire need of funds after emptying her savings for the repairs of her salon after a fire, Izzy takes up the offer. She, along with her co-workers, travels to Lavania for the occasion and begins preparations.

During her stay in Lavania, Izzy grows close to the Prince, and the two make special memories together. The Royal Treatment tells an endearing story of love against the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand.

We cannot deny the fact that romantic films based on royalty have always faired well, and extravagant sets along with over-the-top lifestyles manage to hook the audience. The Royal Treatment is THE royal rom-com for this season.

