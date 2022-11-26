5 new Netflix shows releasing in December 2022

In recent times, Netflix has been perhaps the biggest platform for quality films and TV shows. With the approaching holidays and network TV shows getting set for their mid-season break, the massive network has been quite busy with a swarm of series heading to its shores.

Coming back to the topic of the season, November and December always see some great releases rounding off the years with good content. Holidays are also the time to binge-watch, making the market more inclined to the kind of content Netflix is ready to provide.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio @pinocchiomovie



Ciao Papa" Written By Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics By Roeben Katz And Guillermo Del Toro. Performed By Gregory Mann. Here's a sneak preview of "Ciao Papa" from GUILLERMO DEL TORO's PINOCCHIO. Now playing in select theaters and on Netflix December 9.Ciao Papa" Written By Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics By Roeben Katz And Guillermo Del Toro. Performed By Gregory Mann. Here's a sneak preview of "Ciao Papa" from GUILLERMO DEL TORO's PINOCCHIO. Now playing in select theaters and on Netflix December 9.Ciao Papa" Written By Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics By Roeben Katz And Guillermo Del Toro. Performed By Gregory Mann. 🎶 https://t.co/FCnWZDqTpV

There are plenty of shows and films coming to Netflix this December 2022, including Smiley (season 1), Too Hot To Handle (season 4), The Elephant Whisperers (2022), CAT (season 1), Dragon Age: Absolution (season 1), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), Prisoners (2013), Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (season 1), A Storm for Christmas (limited series), and Alice in Borderland (season 2), to name just a few.

With a lineup like this, it may soon become a question of what to watch and what not to. So, here are five of our favorite TV shows from the extensive catalog that will be available on Netflix next month.

5 best TV shows coming to Netflix in December 2022

1) Firefly Lane (season 2)- December 2

Vborges 😉 @vaninhaborgespe @sarahchalke #Netflix 2 weeks and the stock of popcorn is already set aside for the marathon my nails are already out of reach for anxiously awaiting the new adventures of Tully and Kate. Why I love Firefly Lane and they are two magnificent and talented actresses. @KatieHeigl 2 weeks and the stock of popcorn is already set aside for the marathon my nails are already out of reach for anxiously awaiting the new adventures of Tully and Kate. Why I love Firefly Lane and they are two magnificent and talented actresses. @KatieHeigl @sarahchalke #Netflix https://t.co/UIGdSr4SI4

The adaptation of Firefly Lane is ready to conclude with its second season this December. The feel-good Netflix show stars Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and The Scrubs' Sarah Chalke in the leading roles.

The synopsis for the show reads as:

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever”? We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

It further reads:

"This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz."

2) Hot Skull- December 2

The Turkish sci-fi series, based on the acclaimed book by Afşin Kum is one of the most anticipated shows arriving on Netflix next month. The synopsis for the show reads as:

"Set in a world shaken by an epidemic of madness that spreads through language and speech, the reclusive former linguist Murat Siyavus, having taken refuge at his mother’s home, is the only person mysteriously unaffected by this disease."

It further reads:

"Hunted by the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution, Murat is forced to leave the safe zone and flee within the flames and ruins of the streets of Istanbul, where he searches for the secret of his “hot skull” – a lasting mark of the disease."

3) Sonic Prime (Season 1)- December 15, 2022

Who doesn't like Sonic, the Hedgehog? The new animated series from Netflix, featuring the fan-favorite character, will hit the platform in the middle of the month. The series stars Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada in voice roles.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The fate of a strange new multiverse rests in the gloved hands of the speedy, blue Sonic the Hedgehog."

4) The Witcher: Blood Origin- December 25

The Witcher @witchernetflix #TheWitcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves colided. #TheWitcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves colided. https://t.co/2Vg20UUDtj

For Christmas this year, we have the prequel to the acclaimed The Witcher as a gift from Netflix. This limited series will serve as an origin story for the main show.

The new Witcher series will feature Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Jacob Collins-Levy, and Laurence O'Fuarain in the leading roles. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Set more than a thousand years before the world of "The Witcher," seven outcasts in the elf world unite in a quest against an unstoppable power."

5) Emily in Paris (season 3)- December 21

The popular drama will be back on Netflix with another season ahead of Christmas this year. The show already has a large fanbase that it plans on expanding with this new season.

Emily in Paris will be headed by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, alongside other cast members like Samuel Arnold, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, and Kate Walsh.

Poll : 0 votes