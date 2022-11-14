When will the final episodes of Love Never Lies 2022 (season 2) air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and more

Love Never Lies 2022 (Sardinia) is a Spanish romantic reality show that aims to test couples with the most tempting obstacles to see if they come out single or stronger. The show is set to feature love, lies, betrayals, deception, and a lot of drama.

The show started with six couples, but only four remain in the race to potentially win €100,000. Guillem and Sara decided to quit the show in episode six but walked away as a couple, but things didn’t end on a happy note for Javier and Maria. After spending time with Rocio, Javier realized what he wanted in life, which was to be single and meet people.

In a conversation with Monica, he said he wanted to be free. A special message arrived for Maria, telling her to find her bags as she had to leave the villa. What followed was an intense and heartbreaking conversation between the couple, which led to Maria throwing Javier’s ring in the water and the couple breaking up.

Love Never Lies Sardinia dropped the first seven episodes on November 10, 2022, and is set to air the final episode on November 17, 2022 on Netflix.

Love Never Lies season finale might not be a happy ending for all

At the beginning of episode 7, the prize stood at 35,000 euros. However, after the Truth Ceremony, which showed the eye detector test results for each of the remaining couples, it eventually stood at 39,000 euros. However, while the amount of money increased, the security some couples felt in their relationships drastically decreased.

Episode 8 will see the couple coming face-to-face for the first time since they’ve been separated on the show. They have all seen how their partners behaved in their absence and may have even crossed certain boundaries themselves. What remains is to find out who wishes to stay together and who wants to part ways.

The end of episode 7 featured a brief preview of what to expect when the couples finally meet in the Love Never Lies season 2 finale, and it doesn’t look like everyone is going to get a happy ending. The preview showed a very angry Inma as the couple reunited. While Vicky greets her with a warm embrace, she is not happy with her partner.

Inma said:

"You’ve put your foot in it."

When Miguel and Alejandro finally meet, Alejandro tells him that he didn’t see some of the things he saw, and Irene confesses to being unhappy with Aiser and that he still needs to prove that his behavior will change.

She said:

"What hurts the most is the lying."

While the clip showed most Love Never Lies couples keeping their cool and having a conversation, it teased Lucia and Antonio having a heated conversation. Antonio tells her that he hasn’t considered changing his relationship with her, and she tells him that she has.

Love Never Lies saw couples living seperately

In the season premiere of Love Never Lies, Monica shed light on some of the lies the couples’ told each other before they entered the show and sent them back to the villa to discuss amongst themselves.

The couples include Vicky and Inma; Asier and Irene; Lucia and Antonio; Miguel and Alejandro; Maria and Javier; and Guillem and Sara. The last two couples left the show in the first seven episodes.

The next day, the cast members were divided into groups of two and sent to live in separate villas. While they all promised to stay faithful to their partners and even did a “no break ups” hurdle before the temporary separation, some of them broke that promise rather quickly. However, they were unaware that their partners could see their behavior and would get alerts every time something inappropriate happened.

In the seven episodes that have aired already, a lot of alerts were sent to both groups as they interacted with people, new and old, and found clarity on Love Never Lies. Some learned more about themselves as individuals and what they wanted in life, even if it meant leaving the show as single people.

The show returns with one last episode on November 17 on the streaming platform. It will tell viewers which of the remaining couples takes home the dough and whether the finish lines see any couples at all because, by the looks of it, everyone might go home single.

