Love At First Lie 2022 (season 1) contestants’ list: Meet the eight couples

A new game show, Love At First Lie, is all set to premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries on Wednesday, October 12, at 9:30 PM, featuring eight couples trying to identify true lovers and fake lovers among those participating in the show.

Hosted by actress Tori Spelling, the reality series will consist of 12 episodes. In every episode, eight couples will be facing various challenges to build and demonstrate their chemistry. All the pairs are from the US and the UK.

The official synopsis of the MTV show, Love At First Lie, reads:

“Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the couples must eliminate who they think is lying about their love from the competition."

The synopsis further reveals:

"If they guess correctly and kick out liars, they add $25,000 to the prize fund each time. Only one couple can win and take home the entire prize pot, but will they be lovers, or will they be liars?”

Given the exciting premise of the show, it is no wonder that fans are eager to learn more about the participants in Love At First Lie season 1.

Meet the couples from Love At First Lie 2022 (season 1)

1) Riani and Chantz (US)

22-year-old Riani and her “runway and print model” boyfriend Chantz, who is 23 years old, are from Chicago. Chantz has been modeling for the last five years, while Riani is an aesthetician. The couple met in 2014 during homecoming, and Chantz immediately fell for Riani’s beauty. He asked her to a dance, and for the couple, the rest was history. The duo made their relationship official on Riani's birthday.

2) Monica and Josh (US)

Josh is a 24-year-old guy from Brooklyn, New York, while Monica is a 25-year-old Cuban woman from New Jersey. The couple met on Instagram, and Monica almost stood Josh up on their first date after catching an eye infection. However, the couple met after her eyes got better, and they have been together for almost a year and ten months now.

3) Jake and Alfie (UK)

25-year-old retail manager from Essex, Alfie, met Jake, 21, through social media and was immediately smitten. Jake was the one who asked the Cambridge beauty out for their first date. The couple have been together for the past 18 months and are very happy with each other.

4) Annabell and Joe (UK)

Annabell, 28, and Joe, 29, were born and raised in the UK. However, for the past five years, the couple has been working in Dubai. Joe works in company partnerships, while Annabell works as a “content creator.” They first met each other while studying at university but couldn't be together as they were “taken at the time.” Soon after they both became single, Joe slid right into Annabell's DMs and the rest was history. The couple have been together for seven years.

5) Karla and Brian (US)

28-year-old Karla met 25-year-old Brian in a casino. Brian purposely kept losing in front of Karla so that she would give him her business card. The Rhode Island couple got in touch after that and have been together ever since.

Other couples who will also feature on Love At First Lie 2022 are:

Yuriy and Alicia (US/UK)

Stephanie and Arabella (UK)

Cece and Reasey (US)

Tune in on MTV on Wednesday to watch the new season of Love At First Lie, and try to catch the fake couple among these contestants.

