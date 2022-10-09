What time will Love at First Lie season 1 air on MTV? Rules, episode count, cash prize, and more explored

MTV is all set to air the ultimate game show titled, Love at First Lie, and fans can’t wait to spot all the liars. The series will premiere on October 12 on MTV at 9:30 pm ET and the first episode will be an hour and a half long. Fans will also be able to watch the show on MTV's website and Paramount+ after its television premiere.

The season will have 12 episodes and the winner of the show will be able to take up to $100,000 home if they play the game right. The couples on the show will have to spot fake couples in their midst, and fans will also get a chance to do so while watching the episodes. The show will be hosted by actress Tori Spelling and viewers from over 170 countries will attempt to spot the liars.

Rules and format of Love at First Lie

Love at First Lie will feature eight couples living together, but some of these couples are actors who might not even know much about their fake partners. Together, the couples on the show will participate in many relationship challenges which will help the participants determine the fake duos.

At the end of each episode, the contestants will participate in a truth ceremony to vote off one potential fake pair. If they are successful in the task, they will receive $25,000 in their prize money fund and if not, they will get nothing. The last couple standing will take home all the money in the fund, which can be as high as $100,000.

The series description reads:

"Play along at home as host Tori Spelling invites eight couples to test their observational skills as they try to uncover who among them is truly in love and who's faking their romance, with the winning pair taking home a big cash prize."

As suggested by Tori Spelling, fans can also try to spot the liars while watching the show, but they will not receive any prize money like the Love at First Lie participants.

Who is participating in Love at First Lie season 1?

8 couples will be seen on the upcoming show.

Chantz and Riani

Riani is a 22-year-old from Chicago. She met her partner Chantz, a 23-year-old model, in 2014 during homecoming. Chantz felt that Riani was the only one dancing to the rhythm of the music, and the couple made their relationship official on Riani's birthday.

Jake and Alfie

21-year-old Jake is from Cambridge while Alfie is a 25-year-old retail manager from Essex. The couple met each other via social media and has been together for the past 18 months.

Joe and Annabell:

Joe is 29 years old and works in company partnerships, while Annabell, 28, works in content creation. They are from the UK but have been living in Dubai for several years. They met each other when they were studying at university. Joe slid into Annabell's DMs and the couple has been together for seven years.

Josh and Monica

Josh is 24 years old while Monica is a 25-year-old Cuban from New Jersey. The couple met each other on Instagram and has been together for the last year and 10 months. A fun fact about Monica is that she almost did not show up to the couple's first date due to an eye infection.

Karla and Brian

Karla is 28 years old while Brian is 25. Both of them are from Rhode Island and met each other in a casino. Brian pretended to lose the game and that is when Karla gave him her business card. The couple went bowling together after this encounter and the rest is history.

Not much is known about the following Love at First Lie couples:

Yuriy from the US and Alicia from the UK

Stephanie and Arabella from the UK

Cece and Reasey from the US

Fans can watch Love at First Lie on MTV every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes